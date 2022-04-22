"The West Needs WWIII" - Martin Armstrong Warns "There's No Return To Normal Here"

"They are increasing the pressure on just about everything under the sun. The West needs World War III. They just need it. The real problem here is they went to negative interest rates in 2014 in Europe. They have been unable to stimulate the economy, and Keynesian economics have completely failed...

I would say this is mismanagement of government on a global scale. The problem is that central banks have no control over the economy.

Add to this, this type of inflation is substantially different than a speculative boom. This inflation is based upon shortages. These morons with covid... with lockdowns, ended up destroying the supply chains...

Things that are there, I buy extra of because next time it might be gone. So, everybody is increasing their hoarding...

So, what we have with Europe, with its negative interest rates, they have wiped out all the pension funds. They need 8% to break even, not negative rates. There is not a pension fund in Europe that is solvent at this stage of the game. . . . The European government is collapsing. If they end up defaulting, you are going to have millions of people down there with pitch forks storming the parliament. So, to avoid that, they need war...

The Biden Administration has deliberately destroyed the world economy.”