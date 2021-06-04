What's new

THE WEST IS HERE TO STAY: HMS Queen Elizabeth and FS Charles De Gaulle meet up

HMS Queen Elizabeth and FS Charles De Gaulle meet up
HMS Queen Elizabeth and the Carrier Strike Group conducted 3-day exercise GallicStrike2021 with French carrier in the Mediterranean. Including 15 ships and 57 aircraft including French Rafales and Hawkeyes, USMC and British F-35B jets operating together.

1622807386771.png

1622807430344.png

1622807518303.png

1622807546437.png

A brief video of a flypast by a Hawkeye, 4 x Rafale and 4 x F-35B jets.

Now add Italy, Spain, Germany Australia and Japan to that and it's game over for China.

NATO facts (Without Japan, Australia and South Korea):

Population: 1 Billion People
Army: 3.7 Million
GDP: 50 Trillion
Defense Budget: $1.2 Trillion
Aircraft Carriers: 30
Jet Fighters: 5000
Airplanes: 25.000
Warships: 1000
Submarines: 150

 

NATO Exercise Steadfast Defender wrapped up several days of maneuvers off the Portuguese coast with a large-formation

1622808584822.png

1622808632500.png

1622808706239.png

1622808743413.png



-----------------------------------------------------------------------
So when yall gonna pull up in the Atlantic ocean lil punks @beijingwalker @Beast @Feng Leng. It's easy to bully Taiwan/Malaysia. Keep it gangsta and pull up in the Atlantic ocean...


Yeah right yall too soft thats right!
 

As a military purest NATO is formidble by all standards they have quality plus sheer numbers to back it up with.

By the way can't hate on this thread as it is a fine thread with great music.. Loved that C-walk addition
 
Can Anyone post numbers on the Ruski - Sino alliance ?
Post Pandemic i dont see any other wartime alliances that would work for China.

Ps: I know its a Pakistani forum and Pakistanis would like to consider themselves in , but Please be realistic.
 
Population: 1.4 Billion
Economy: largest in the world..
Manpower: Endless and infinite amount..
Budget: Larger then the ocean

Someone is about to get Shang Chi'ed


 
The West is dying out.... Their family structure is destroyed and their young are not having any kids or one/two max. Their population is aging at a rapid rate. By 2050 most Asian countries are projected to be richer than European countries with further room to grow.

This is the Asian century.

Bye bye Europe :nana:
 
