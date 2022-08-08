The West is breathing its last

Sergei Lavrov used to liken the West to a wounded predator. For Lavrov, no one should be angry so that he does not have a fit of madness and blow himself up at everyone.The West does not see it this way: Washington and London are leading a campaign against Moscow and Beijing. The Anglo-Saxons are screaming and ready to do anything. But what can they do today?The summits of Bavaria (Group of Seven) and Madrid (NATO) were supposed to be occasions to announce the West's punishment of the Kremlin for the "special military operation in Ukraine". However, if the Westerners have tried to project the image of a united front, the truth testifies to their detachment from reality, the loss of their audience around the world, and the end of their hegemony.While Westerners convince themselves that the game is confined to Ukraine, the whole world sees them in the face of the Thucydides trap [1]. Will international relations remain centered around them, or will they become multipolar? Will the peoples subject to them be liberated and gain their sovereignty? Would it be possible to abandon the logic of global domination and each player's search for their own growth?The influx of dollars home and the diversion of goods further increased the price of energy resources. Since Russia is at the forefront of exporting these resources, its exports have increased dramatically, and the ruble is at its best. To counter this, the Group of Seven put a cap on Russian oil and gas prices and ordered the "international community" not to pay a higher price.Regarding Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, the West has drawn a fictional narrative that ignores the abuses they have committed since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The West forgot that it had signed the European Security Charter (also known as the Istanbul Declaration within the framework of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) and violated it by including almost all the former Warsaw Pact countries and some countries that emerged from the collapse of the Soviet Union into NATO. Just as he forgot how he changed the Ukrainian government in 2004 and the coup that brought the Bandaris to power in 2014. Thus, while they erase their sins, the Westerners accuse Russia of all kinds of crimes, and refuse to reconsider their actions, considering that at that time they were able to impose their point of view and end the conversation. For the West, it is their victories that make the applicable law.In order to protect their illusions from being squandered, Westerners have silenced the Russian media in their countries. They can pretend to be "democrats", but the truth is that for the West it is easier to silence dissenters than to lie.Thus, the Westerners convince themselves without contradiction that they alone have the right to prosecute and punish Russia for what it did in Ukraine. By getting some small countries to say what they want, the Westerners were able to obtain a text from the United Nations General Assembly, apparently considering them right. Now they dream of dismantling Russia as they did in Yugoslavia and tried to do in Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Yemen (Rumsfeld/Cybrowski strategy).To reach this, the West began the process of isolating Russia from the global finance and trade system, by blocking it from the Swift and Lloyds systems, preventing it from buying, selling, and insuring the transfer of its goods. The West believed that this would destroy Russia's economy. On June 27, 2022, the latter was unable to repay a $100 million debt, and Moody's announced that Russia was in arrears .But the desired result did not happen: everyone knows that Russia's coffers are full of gold and foreign currencies. The Kremlin paid the debt, but was unable to transfer it to the West due to Western sanctions. With that, the Kremlin put the required amount in a frozen account where it waits for its creditors.At this time, the Kremlin (which Westerners no longer pay for) began transferring its goods, especially energy resources, to new customers, especially China. Since transactions are not redeemable in dollars, other currencies are taking its place. As a result,the dollars that customers used to trade between each other now return to the United States and accumulate in it. This trend is not new, but Western sanctions have dramatically accelerated its effects. The massive influx of dollars and their accumulation in the United States led to a massive rise in prices. The US Treasury is doing everything in its power to make the eurozone as heavy as possible: in all Western European countries, prices are rising very quickly.The European Central Bank was not established to look for economic growth, but rather its primary goal is to manage inflation within the Union. Aware of its inability to stem the sudden price hike, the bank tries to use it to pay off its debts. Therefore, the member states of the Union are called upon to compensate for the diminished purchasing power of their "citizens" by reducing taxes and increasing aid. But it has turned into a bad cycle: by helping their own citizens, the countries concerned tie their hands and feet to the European Central Bank and the US debt, and make their poverty even poorer.There is no solution to this inflation: this is the first time that the West has had to bear the burden of the dollars that Washington printed indifferently over the years, and the rise in prices in the West is the price of imperialist spending over the past thirty years. Today and only today, the West is paying the price for its wars on Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Yemen.Until now, the United States has been killing anyone who threatens the dollar's hegemony. Saddam Hussein rejected this hegemony and was hanged, and the contents of the Central Bank of Iraq were looted. Muammar Gaddafi was preparing to create a single African currency: he was tortured, killed, and the Central Bank of Libya ransacked. The huge sums that these oil-producing countries had amassed have disappeared, without a trace. We only saw American soldiers packing tens of billions of dollars in large trash bags. By isolating Russia from the field of dollar-priced exchanges, Washington has caused itself what it had long feared: the dollar is no longer the international reference currency.The rest of the world is not blind, but understands perfectly what is happening, and rushes to the Saint-Petersburg Economic Forum, then tries to register for the BRICS virtual summit. These countries recalled - after a delay - that Russia launched the "Extended Eurasian Partnership" in 2016 and that its Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, had officially announced the project at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2018 [3]. During 4 years, a large number of roads and railways were built in order to connect Russia with the networks of the "New Silk Roads", land and sea, built by China. In a few months, the merchandise has been successfully diverted.The influx of dollars home and the diversion of goods further increased the price of energy resources. Since Russia is at the forefront of exporting these resources, its exports have increased dramatically, and the ruble is at its best. To counter this, the Group of Seven put a cap on Russian oil and gas prices and ordered the "international community" not to pay a higher price.But Russia, of course, will not allow the West to set the price for its products. Whoever does not want to pay according to the market price will not be able to buy the resources, and no one wants to deprive himself in order to please the West.The Group of Seven, at least on the ideological level, is trying to establish its hegemony [4].... But to no avail: the winds have changed. 4 centuries of Western domination are over.Out of desperation, the G7 pledged to find a solution to the global food crisis caused by its policy. All concerned countries know the value of this group's pledges, as they still have not seen anything of the great African development projects and the rest of the pledges and illusory promises. Everyone knows that the West is not able to produce fertilizer made from nitrogen and that it prevents Russia from selling this product. All of the said group's aid is nothing more than bandages designed to silence the aggrieved nations so as not to challenge the sacred principles of free trade.The Madrid summit was a show of unity and strength, but the member states were only called to sign what Washington and London had decided about them. Their loneliness was only a manifestation of the bondage relationship from which many began to dream of liberation.The only possible option in the battle to save Western hegemony is war. NATO should be able to destroy Russia militarily, just as Rome in the past was able to destroy Carthage... But here too it is too late: Russia today possesses weapons far superior to its Western counterparts, and has completed its practical experience since 2014 in Syria. Russia can at any moment crush its enemies. In 2018, President Putin presented to Russian parliamentarians the terrifying progress that the country had made with regard to its military arsenal.The Madrid Summit was a successful propaganda (6), but it was also the Last Supper. The thirty-two countries declared their unity in the desperation of those who fear death approaching. As if nothing had happened, NATO adopted a strategy of world domination over the next ten years, considering the "growth" of China to be a topic of great interest to it. Thus, NATO admits that its goal is not to achieve security, but to rule the world. NATO then proceeded with the process of integrating Sweden and Finland and planned to approach the borders of China, first with the possible entry of Japan into the ranks of the alliance.The only problem, which was quickly fixed, was to be Turkish pressure on Finland and Sweden to get them to overthrow the PKK. The United States could not say no, so it abandoned its Kurdish mercenary allies in Syria, and their leaders in foreign countries.NATO decided to double the size of the rapid intervention forces, from 40 thousand to 300 thousand, or 7.5 times, and to deploy them on the borders of Russia. By doing so, NATO violated its countries' signature on the Pact on Security in Europe by directly threatening Russia. The latter is unable to secure its vast borders, and can only guarantee its security by ensuring the prevention of the concentration and spread of foreign bases on its borders (because this prevents the scorched-earth strategy). From now on, the Pentagon publishes maps for the future, that is, the stage after the collapse of Russia, which it hopes to achieve.The answer of the former Russian ambassador to NATO and the current director of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, was to publish the coordinates of NATO's decision-making centers, including the Madrid summit hall, on its Telegram channel [9]. Russia has hypersonic missiles, which are currently uninterceptable, and capable of delivering an atomic bomb within a few minutes to NATO headquarters (Brussels), the Pentagon and Washington. In order for everyone to understand, Sergey Lavrov, referring to the Straussians, made it clear that war decisions in the West are not made by the military, but by the US State Department. That will be the first goal.The question, then, is: Will the West risk everything? Would they risk a third world war, although they would lose it, in order not to die alone?