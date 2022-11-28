What's new

The weridest part of China's protests is: Poeple ask government to stop its efforts. Instead make effort.

Many people, especially China or Xi's haters, haven't made their logic clear. The protects are actually to ask Chinese government to stop its efforts. This is like a boss tells his employee"Stop your work and take a rest. Or I'll fire you". Isn't this easiest choice to make? For those who asked Xi to quit, will they be happy if Xi leaves his office and goes to bed watching World Cup?

This is weirdest political movement I have even seen. How could that happen. Easy to explain. USA is of course the hand under the table. USA desperately needs an excuse to unrest China. Even it's "please have a rest" excuse. As long as it could instigate people's emotion, USA will grasp it.
 
but why are they afraid and locking down now? they didnt even do this at the height of everything and even during the height of the pandemic they made it seem like their numbers were low and not deadly? they are patient/location zero and yet its was like it never happened but now they are forcing people in?
 
Efficiency and precautions are good, admirable.

But there comes a time when efficiency becomes an obsessive compulsive behavior and precautions become paranoia.

Excess of anything is bad.

Moderation is the key.
 
kingQamaR said:
but why are they afraid and locking down now? they didnt even do this at the height of everything and even during the height of the pandemic they made it seem like their numbers were low and not deadly? they are patient/location zero and yet its was like it never happened but now they are forcing people in?
1. My city Beijing was never locked down. I don't know why people in Beijing protested the lockdown. Why people protested something that didn't happen to them?
2. "The covid is a flu" is not true. At least for now. Taiwan lost 14,000 lives in several months because of covid. Not a flu can do that. And I'm pretty sure this number is underestimated because Taiwan gave up covid test long ago. China's population is 60 times larger than Taiwan. And we have same gene.
3. No one profited from lockdown. Lockdown is a burden to Chinese government too. But it's the best choice among all bad scenarios
 
I've watched the videos of people screaming in the night on the balconies that they are starving. One guy pulled his fridge out, showing it was empty and begging to be let out to get food. Others are dying as they cannot get access to vital medication they take on a daily basis for diabetes etc.. In the videos, drones appear and fly up to them and repeatedly state that are to be quiet and go back inside. It's like something from a horror movie.
 

