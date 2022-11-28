The weridest part of China's protests is: Poeple ask government to stop its efforts. Instead make effort.

Many people, especially China or Xi's haters, haven't made their logic clear. The protects are actually to ask Chinese government to stop its efforts. This is like a boss tells his employee"Stop your work and take a rest. Or I'll fire you". Isn't this easiest choice to make? For those who asked Xi to quit, will they be happy if Xi leaves his office and goes to bed watching World Cup?



This is weirdest political movement I have even seen. How could that happen. Easy to explain. USA is of course the hand under the table. USA desperately needs an excuse to unrest China. Even it's "please have a rest" excuse. As long as it could instigate people's emotion, USA will grasp it.