the well of Barhout

Dalit People working sewers in India sometime get killed because of other poisonous gases too.

In Pakistan it is always Christians. In fact ads in paper looking for sewer workers specify they must be non-Muslims.Google you will find Dawn article discussing the issue.In Bangladesh its mainly Hindu's called HarijansI Quote"Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world. Significant progress has been made since 2000 in ending open defecation, but only 48% of the population have access to basic sanitation. 5 The sanitation workforce is made up of both formal public workers who have more secure positions, income and benefits at minimal level, and informal workers who face many more challenges. Informal ‘sweepers’ or emptiers often work without tools or protective equipment – regularly coming into direct contact with human waste and often working at night to avoid detection in their communities. They are stigmatised and discriminated against – living in segregated ‘sweeper colonies’ which are unhygienic slum-like areas offering poor and overcrowded living conditions. Even formal public ‘sweepers’ often execute the same practice of working without protective equipment during their work."