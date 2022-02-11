the well of Barhout

SilentEagle
are there jinns inside this well??
I remember my father telling me in our village how kids would see jinn when being lowered down into the well to get water. He also explained to me that when you are lowered down deep into the earth there are certain gasses being released that can make people hallucinate.
r.i.p manIt's carbon dioxide, which is heavier than oxygen, collects at lower levels in the well.
Dalit People working sewers in India sometime get killed because of other poisonous gases too.
stagforullah broinhale jinn farts, get best hallucinations...
Google you will find Dawn article discussing the issue.
In Bangladesh its mainly Hindu's called Harijans
"Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world. Significant progress has been made since 2000 in ending open defecation, but only 48% of the population have access to basic sanitation. 5 The sanitation workforce is made up of both formal public workers who have more secure positions, income and benefits at minimal level, and informal workers who face many more challenges. Informal ‘sweepers’ or emptiers often work without tools or protective equipment – regularly coming into direct contact with human waste and often working at night to avoid detection in their communities. They are stigmatised and discriminated against – living in segregated ‘sweeper colonies’ which are unhygienic slum-like areas offering poor and overcrowded living conditions. Even formal public ‘sweepers’ often execute the same practice of working without protective equipment during their work."
The hidden world of sanitation
Those poor christian converts are dragging the baggage of their Hindu past even after migrating to the far off lands of the sub continent to avoid persecution in their home towns .
But now things are rapidly changing for them atleast in Pakistan where they do get a 2-3% minority qouta in every govt service and given their community numbers its quite impressive .
So its always their choice , for what and where to sign up -------- as nobody is condemning the generations of a certain caste to adopt a certain profession.
Coz muslim, sikhs or even high caste hindus won't volunteer for such job.
Don't get over excited, your qareen is also accompanying you until you are declared dead .
Yes. Two are standing outside making this video.
Quota?
3x IhlasIts an evil jin assigned to every human so that he/she may be tested in this world. It's your qareen who whispers almost every evil thought and has access to a vast library of real life occurences witnessed by your senses---
it could manipulate your psychology by recreating various images/emotions depending upon the situation like we click and play different videos on our p.c ---- but this capacity is GENERALLY limited in nature e.g the angelic realm can only suggest you with ideas about things which you've had conscious knowledge of but with the will of Almighty ------.
This guy is mostly used by the fortunetellers into revealing your past but not future events as the unknown is only with The Almighty .
Here bishop himself is saying that our youth are not doing a good job by not availing the opportunities gov is providing for them, they have huge quatos everywhere given Thier numbers
He is lementing his own for not taking advantage of the opportunities GOP is giving to Cristian cammunity
So you can hear from the horses mouth that GOP is helping
