What's new

the well of Barhout

Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
20,000
2
31,450
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
lastofthepatriots said:
I remember my father telling me in our village how kids would see jinn when being lowered down into the well to get water. He also explained to me that when you are lowered down deep into the earth there are certain gasses being released that can make people hallucinate.
Click to expand...

It's carbon dioxide, which is heavier than oxygen, collects at lower levels in the well.

Dalit People working sewers in India sometime get killed because of other poisonous gases too.
 
S

SilentEagle

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 20, 2021
94
0
86
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
Bilal9 said:
It's carbon dioxide, which is heavier than oxygen, collects at lower levels in the well.

Dalit People working sewers in India sometime get killed because of other poisonous gases too.
Click to expand...
r.i.p man

GumNaam said:
inhale jinn farts, get best hallucinations...
Click to expand...
stagforullah bro

lastofthepatriots said:
I remember my father telling me in our village how kids would see jinn when being lowered down into the well to get water. He also explained to me that when you are lowered down deep into the earth there are certain gasses being released that can make people hallucinate.
Click to expand...
respect to pops for giving religious and scientific explanation

@Titanium100

bro i am going to throw you here
 
Last edited:
Turingsage

Turingsage

FULL MEMBER
Sep 28, 2014
1,767
-23
2,812
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
Bilal9 said:
Dalit People working sewers in India sometime get killed because of other poisonous gases too.
Click to expand...
In Pakistan it is always Christians. In fact ads in paper looking for sewer workers specify they must be non-Muslims.
Google you will find Dawn article discussing the issue.

In Bangladesh its mainly Hindu's called Harijans
I Quote

"Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world. Significant progress has been made since 2000 in ending open defecation, but only 48% of the population have access to basic sanitation. 5 The sanitation workforce is made up of both formal public workers who have more secure positions, income and benefits at minimal level, and informal workers who face many more challenges. Informal ‘sweepers’ or emptiers often work without tools or protective equipment – regularly coming into direct contact with human waste and often working at night to avoid detection in their communities. They are stigmatised and discriminated against – living in segregated ‘sweeper colonies’ which are unhygienic slum-like areas offering poor and overcrowded living conditions. Even formal public ‘sweepers’ often execute the same practice of working without protective equipment during their work."
The hidden world of sanitation
 
S

SilentEagle

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 20, 2021
94
0
86
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
Turingsage said:
In Pakistan it is always Christians. In fact ads in paper looking for sewer workers specify they must be non-Muslims.
Google you will find Dawn article discussing the issue.

In Bangladesh its mainly Hindu's called Harijans
I Quote

"Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world. Significant progress has been made since 2000 in ending open defecation, but only 48% of the population have access to basic sanitation. 5 The sanitation workforce is made up of both formal public workers who have more secure positions, income and benefits at minimal level, and informal workers who face many more challenges. Informal ‘sweepers’ or emptiers often work without tools or protective equipment – regularly coming into direct contact with human waste and often working at night to avoid detection in their communities. They are stigmatised and discriminated against – living in segregated ‘sweeper colonies’ which are unhygienic slum-like areas offering poor and overcrowded living conditions. Even formal public ‘sweepers’ often execute the same practice of working without protective equipment during their work."
The hidden world of sanitation
Click to expand...
why should it be non-muslims is there any reason for that?
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
9,920
2
22,527
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Turingsage said:
In Pakistan it is always Christians. In fact ads in paper looking for sewer workers specify they must be non-Muslims.
Google you will find Dawn article discussing the issue.

In Bangladesh its mainly Hindu's called Harijans
I Quote
Click to expand...


Those poor christian converts are dragging the baggage of their Hindu past even after migrating to the far off lands of the sub continent to avoid persecution in their home towns .

But now things are rapidly changing for them atleast in Pakistan where they do get a 2-3% minority qouta in every govt service and given their community numbers its quite impressive .



So its always their choice , for what and where to sign up -------- as nobody is condemning the generations of a certain caste to adopt a certain profession.

SilentEagle said:
why should it be non-muslims is there any reason for that?
Click to expand...

Coz muslim, sikhs or even high caste hindus won't volunteer for such job.

SilentEagle said:

are there jinns inside this well??
Click to expand...

Don't get over excited, your qareen is also accompanying you until you are declared dead .
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
4,155
-2
4,897
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Mentee said:
Those poor christian converts are dragging the baggage of their Hindu past even after migrating to the far off lands of the sub continent to avoid persecution in their home towns .

But now things are rapidly changing for them atleast in Pakistan where they do get a 2-3% minority qouta in every govt service and given their community numbers its quite impressive .



So its always their choice , for what and where to sign up -------- as nobody is condemning the generations of a certain caste to adopt a certain profession.



Coz muslim, sikhs or even high caste hindus won't volunteer for such job.
Click to expand...
Here bishop himself is saying that our youth are not doing a good job by not availing the opportunities gov is providing for them, they have huge quatos everywhere given Thier numbers
He is lementing his own for not taking advantage of the opportunities GOP is giving to Cristian cammunity

So you can hear from the horses mouth that GOP is helping
 
S

SilentEagle

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 20, 2021
94
0
86
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
Mentee said:
Those poor christian converts are dragging the baggage of their Hindu past even after migrating to the far off lands of the sub continent to avoid persecution in their home towns .

But now things are rapidly changing for them atleast in Pakistan where they do get a 2-3% minority qouta in every govt service and given their community numbers its quite impressive .



So its always their choice , for what and where to sign up -------- as nobody is condemning the generations of a certain caste to adopt a certain profession.



Coz muslim, sikhs or even high caste hindus won't volunteer for such job.



Don't get over excited, your qareen is also accompanying you until you are declared dead .
Click to expand...
bro what is qareen?
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
9,920
2
22,527
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SilentEagle said:
bro what is qareen?
Click to expand...

Sainthood 101 said:
Quota?
Click to expand...



Its an evil jin assigned to every human so that he/she may be tested in this world. It's your qareen who whispers almost every evil thought and has access to a vast library of real life occurences witnessed by your senses---

it could manipulate your psychology by recreating various images/emotions depending upon the situation like we click and play different videos on our p.c ---- but this capacity is GENERALLY limited in nature e.g the angelic realm can only suggest you with ideas about things which you've had conscious knowledge of but with the will of Almighty ------.


This guy is mostly used by the fortunetellers into revealing your past but not future events as the unknown is only with The Almighty .
 
S

SilentEagle

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 20, 2021
94
0
86
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
Sainthood 101 said:
Quota?
Click to expand...

Mentee said:
Its an evil jin assigned to every human so that he/she may be tested in this world. It's your qareen who whispers almost every evil thought and has access to a vast library of real life occurences witnessed by your senses---

it could manipulate your psychology by recreating various images/emotions depending upon the situation like we click and play different videos on our p.c ---- but this capacity is GENERALLY limited in nature e.g the angelic realm can only suggest you with ideas about things which you've had conscious knowledge of but with the will of Almighty ------.


This guy is mostly used by the fortunetellers into revealing your past but not future events as the unknown is only with The Almighty .
Click to expand...
3x Ihlas
3x felak
3x nas

Neuzubillah
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
9,920
2
22,527
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sainthood 101 said:
Here bishop himself is saying that our youth are not doing a good job by not availing the opportunities gov is providing for them, they have huge quatos everywhere given Thier numbers
He is lementing his own for not taking advantage of the opportunities GOP is giving to Cristian cammunity

So you can hear from the horses mouth that GOP is helping
Click to expand...


Danace Sikh lia
Stud bn gy
Jnaani kut chaddi
Nasha tmasha kr lia

SilentEagle said:
3x Ihlas
3x felak
3x nas

Neuzubillah
Click to expand...

These recitation significantly reduces its affects besides other things as well but since it got a "job"of whisperings to do I dont mind . You just don't pay attention and create castles in the air over every suggestion -------.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Sainthood 101
Can Jinns run a government?
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Itachi
Itachi
S
Turkey says Deutsche Welle, others must obtain licences or have access blocked
Replies
2
Views
164
vi-va
vi-va
HAIDER
Danger and demons: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
KedarT
K
Meengla
The Economist: Green energy: Which sources are the most sustainable? [A Case for Nuclear Energy]
Replies
0
Views
120
Meengla
Meengla
onebyone
Kidnapping, assassination and a London shoot-out: Inside the CIA's secret war plans against WikiLeaks
Replies
1
Views
419
Irfan Baloch
Irfan Baloch

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom