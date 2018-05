Fish Donuts (KFC)

Veg Pizza McPuff (McDonald's)

Premium Kuro Burger (Burger King)

Heibai liangdaotongchi Burger Combo (McDonald's)

Gomoku Kinpira (MOS Burger)

Ebi Filet-o Burger (McDonald's)

Fish Egg Pizza Crust (Pizza Hut)

Bean Burger (Burger King)

Snack al Parmigiano (McDonald's)

Here's another oddity from KFC Singapore. For breakfast, hungry Colonel Sanders' disciples can snap up a steaming bowl of rice porridge filled with diced KFC chicken pieces. Unlike most of the food on this list, we're actually keen to try this one.