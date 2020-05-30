What's new

The weapon systems that Belarus offered to Egypt with the possibility of technology transfer and local manufacture

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,869
19
21,897
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
1 - The Polonez long-range missile launcher, which is built and is distinguished by its ability to launch missiles, with a range of 50 km and approximately 300 km, guided by the inertial navigation systems and the INS / GPS satellite, with a line margin not exceeding 30 to 45 meters, depending on the type of missile, and contains two launchers each. Equipped with 4 containers for missiles with a total of 8 caliber 300 mm.

The launcher can also be armed with two Chinese M20 missiles (Russian Iskander-E's brother), with a length of 8 meters and a weight of 4 tons, with a range of 280 km and a high-explosive warhead weighing 480 km.

الأسلحة التي عرضتها بلاروسيا على مصر مع إمكانية نقل التكنولوجيا وتصنيعها محلياً



2 - The Buk-MB3K medium-long-range self-propelled air defense system is the Belorussian version of the Buk-M1 / M2 Russian air defense system that is well known.

Its missiles have a range of 70 km and have a new radar that can detect combat aircraft from a distance of 130 km.




3 - An unmanned “EM UAS” aircraft for ground surveillance to secure the borders against various threats, dangers and threats.




4 - The Remote-Controlled Weapon Station RWS model “Adunok” armed with a 7.62 mm PKT or 12.7 mm heavy machine gun, Kord or NSVT, and can also be equipped with 30 or 40 mm grenade launchers.




5 - Drones (Egypt and Belarus have already signed a contract to establish a local line for the production of 4 types of the aforementioned UAV)










6 - Fire Management System for trailed artillery or rocket artillery




* There are other capabilities and possibilities that Belarus has offered Egypt such as developing / maintaining various Russian platforms and weapons, such as the Egyptian MiG-29M-M2 (Mig-35) fighters.

As well as the production of other combat systems such as the 155mm laser-guided ammunition model “LUCH-2” with a range of 30-40 km, unmanned combat ground vehicles, radar systems and various electro-optical / thermal monitoring equipment, and others.
“LUCH–2” high–precision artillery projectile

https://bsvt.by/storage/app/uploads/public/5da/86c/8d3/5da86c8d377da142785443.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Jyotish
Russian arms exports to Africa: Moscow's long-term strategy
Replies
0
Views
916
Jyotish
Jyotish

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom