The weapon systems that Belarus offered to Egypt with the possibility of technology transfer and local manufacture

“LUCH–2” high–precision artillery projectile

1 - Thelong-range missile launcher, which is built and is distinguished by its ability to launch missiles, with a range of 50 km and approximately 300 km, guided by the inertial navigation systems and the INS / GPS satellite, with a line margin not exceeding 30 to 45 meters, depending on the type of missile, and contains two launchers each. Equipped with 4 containers for missiles with a total of 8 caliber 300 mm.The launcher can also be armed with two Chinese M20 missiles (Russian Iskander-E's brother), with a length of 8 meters and a weight of 4 tons, with a range of 280 km and a high-explosive warhead weighing 480 km.2 - The Buk-MB3K medium-long-range self-propelled air defense system is the Belorussian version of the Buk-M1 / M2 Russian air defense system that is well known.Its missiles have a range of 70 km and have a new radar that can detect combat aircraft from a distance of 130 km.3 - An unmanned “EM UAS” aircraft for ground surveillance to secure the borders against various threats, dangers and threats.4 - The Remote-Controlled Weapon Station RWS model “Adunok” armed with a 7.62 mm PKT or 12.7 mm heavy machine gun, Kord or NSVT, and can also be equipped with 30 or 40 mm grenade launchers.5 - Drones (Egypt and Belarus have already signed a contract to establish a local line for the production of 4 types of the aforementioned UAV)6 - Fire Management System for trailed artillery or rocket artillery* There are other capabilities and possibilities that Belarus has offered Egypt such as developing / maintaining various Russian platforms and weapons, such as the Egyptian MiG-29M-M2 (Mig-35) fighters.As well as the production of other combat systems such as the 155mm laser-guided ammunition model “LUCH-2” with a range of 30-40 km, unmanned combat ground vehicles, radar systems and various electro-optical / thermal monitoring equipment, and others.