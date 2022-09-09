The Weakness of Xi Jinping - How Hubris and Paranoia Threaten China’s Future

@Paul2
What do you think will happen in the next months, Xi will take all?
You are lucky to be able to say this due to Canadian connection and location.He does need to go. His second term is a disappointment.
- Started focusing on building cult of personality
- Increased censorship and surveillance
- Crashing the economy with his continued Zero COVID policy
Guy is like China's version of Brezhnev.
Jai Hind.
Poor chaps with both .CN flags can’t say a word against Papa Xi. He is their supreme ruler for life who can do no bad.
He should leave, for whatever reason the two term limit shouldn't be broken, it's not a good example for future leaders.He does need to go. His second term is a disappointment.
India isnt any different nowadays, look in the mirror first
Poor chaps with both .CN flags can’t say a word against Papa Xi. He is their supreme ruler for life who can do no bad.
That is true enough. Xi has really dialed up the censorship in the past 5 years to a point where some stuff is starting to resemble North Korea. I think he wants to be like Mao, but Mao was a poor administrator that left China in tatters. China doesn't need another one.
Poor chaps with both .CN flags can’t say a word against Papa Xi. He is their supreme ruler for life who can do no bad.
Xi is much better than Hu.He does need to go. His second term is a disappointment.
You cannot have "good military" without a vibrant economy and creative environment for innovation. Look at what Juche ideology has done to North Korea, because that's where Xi is headed. Soviet Union had a powerful military, and how did that go? Funny enough, majority of the advancement in military technology were started by Hu and Jiang.Xi is much better than Hu.
Zero COVID was a good idea in 2020 and 2021 but needs to go now.
Xi I'd argue would make a good wartime president. You can't deny his transformation of China's armed forces.
The military's level of technology, training, and readiness is much better now than under Hu. Given today's global security environment, China needs to keep him for another term.
A corrupt oligarch that assassinate his political opponents and failed to diversify Russia's economy even though he was in power for over 20 years? Spent 70 billion a year on military and yet could not take 1/3 of Ukraine?China needs a leader like Putin, Xi is too soft.
Ya, and the property bubble also started under Jiang. Hu refused to do anything about it as his admin was corrupt and made too much money from it. Xi tried to engineer a soft landing by repeatedly raising interest rates and reserve requirements but it already gotten out of hand when he came into power.
Xi is ruining the foundation of a stable political structure, suppressing thoughts and mismanaging the economy with his zero COVID policy. Being in power for 10 years is more than enough for any leader.
A corrupt oligarch that assassinate his political opponents and failed to diversify Russia's economy even though he was in power for over 20 years? Spent 70 billion a year on military and yet could not take 1/3 of Ukraine?
Sure thing, send China on a downward spiral. The Putin worship here is just silly.
Under Hu there was too much corruption and class conflict was coming to the fore. You might be one the newly wealthy class in china - so you wouldnt have minded.
Xi is ruining the foundation of a stable political structure, suppressing thoughts and mismanaging the economy with his zero COVID policy. Being in power for 10 years is more than enough for any leader.
A corrupt oligarch that assassinate his political opponents and failed to diversify Russia's economy even though he was in power for over 20 years? Spent 70 billion a year on military and yet could not take 1/3 of Ukraine?
Sure thing, send China on a downward spiral. The Putin worship here is just silly.
There is no definite rule in the world, only the US most famously adheres to such practice of 2 cosecutive terms for its president, and maybe a third term after a break. Germanys Merkel, Britains Thatcher and Canadas Pieere Trudeau all have more than 3 terms as prime minister. Indeed, most parliamentary countries would allow their prime ministers to have more than 2 terms. If Xi is healthy and doing a good job, then why not give him another term to better lay the foundations of some of the projects he started such as anti-corruption, anti-poverty, anti-pollution, shared prosperity, clean and high tech and BRI. Why the west give this matter such fuss while they not necessary follow it ? Chinese shouldnt just want to please the west simply becos Xi is not liked there and they dont like what he is doing in the world from the wests perspective. China needs a strong leader esp to deal with the coming confrontation with US on taiwan crisis and unification undertaking in coming years. I would say both Jiang and Hu in the preceding terms were not very strong leaders.He should leave, for whatever reason the two term limit shouldn't be broken, it's not a good example for future leaders.
Oh, now you guys understand that?He does need to go. His second term is a disappointment.
