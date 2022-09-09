What's new

The Weakness of Xi Jinping - How Hubris and Paranoia Threaten China's Future

He does need to go. His second term is a disappointment.

- Started focusing on building cult of personality
- Increased censorship and surveillance
- Crashing the economy with his continued Zero COVID policy

Guy is like China's version of Brezhnev.
 
S10 said:
He does need to go. His second term is a disappointment.

- Started focusing on building cult of personality
- Increased censorship and surveillance
- Crashing the economy with his continued Zero COVID policy

Guy is like China's version of Brezhnev.
Click to expand...
You are lucky to be able to say this due to Canadian connection and location.
Poor chaps with both .CN flags can’t say a word against Papa Xi. He is their supreme ruler for life who can do no bad.
 
VkdIndian said:
You are lucky to be able to say this due to Canadian connection and location.
Poor chaps with both .CN flags can’t say a word against Papa Xi. He is their supreme ruler for life who can do no bad.
Click to expand...
Jai Hind.

S10 said:
He does need to go. His second term is a disappointment.

- Started focusing on building cult of personality
- Increased censorship and surveillance
- Crashing the economy with his continued Zero COVID policy

Guy is like China's version of Brezhnev.
Click to expand...
He should leave, for whatever reason the two term limit shouldn't be broken, it's not a good example for future leaders.
 
VkdIndian said:
You are lucky to be able to say this due to Canadian connection and location.
Poor chaps with both .CN flags can’t say a word against Papa Xi. He is their supreme ruler for life who can do no bad.
Click to expand...
India isnt any different nowadays, look in the mirror first

www.timesnownews.com

Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested in Jabalpur for mimicking, using abusive words against PM Modi, Amit Shah

Man held in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur for mimicking PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

UP man held for offensive tweet against PM Narendra Modi | Lucknow News - Times of India

An ad hoc computer operator in Sidhauli block office of Sitapur was arrested on Saturday for an offensive post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

www.news18.com

Tamil Nadu Teenager Arrested for 'Abusing' PM Modi in Private Facebook Chat

A source said that BJP district secretary Marimuthu had shared a meme with Thirumurugan on Facebook that criticised Vijay over the Mersal row. In return, Thirumurugan 'abused' Modi and has been remanded to a 15 day judicial custody.
www.news18.com www.news18.com

www.newsclick.in

5 Years After FB Post on Modi, UP Man Arrested And Charged With Sedition | NewsClick

Since Adityanath government took over in 2017, about 150 sedition cases have been reported from across the state.
www.newsclick.in www.newsclick.in

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Shamli man arrested for 'abusing' Modi in viral video | Meerut News - Times of India

A 35-year-old man from Shamli was arrested on Sunday for 'abusing' Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video that has gone viral on social media
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

www.deccanherald.com

Man arrested for making indecent remarks against Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly using inappropriate language against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a phone call. A complaint was filed by district unit secretary of Hindu Yuva Vahini (Hiyuva), Rajiv Singh Chandel on Thursday that he got a call from an...
www.deccanherald.com www.deccanherald.com

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Property dealer held for 'abusive' FB video against CM Yogi Adityanath, Noida MP Mahesh Sharma | Ghaziabad News - Times of India

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly using abusive language against UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Noida MP Mahesh Sharma on Faceb
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

www.livemint.com

Disha Ravi, 22-yr-old climate activist, sent to jail for 3 days in toolkit case

The climate activist, arrested in connection with the 'Toolkit' conspiracy case, faces charges of conspiracy and sedition
www.livemint.com www.livemint.com

www.latimes.com

The young Indian stand-up who went to jail for a joke he didn't tell

Friends say comedian Munawar Faruqui ran afoul of a government that increasingly lacks a sense of humor in a time of rising Hindu nationalism.
www.latimes.com www.latimes.com


I can go on and on and on and fill this page with hundreds such articles. Hundreds of people and journalists have been sent to jail in past 5 years for petty things like tweets/jokes about Papa Modi and Papa Yogi and other BJP ministers. No difference nowadays between India and China in terms of censorship, only difference is that for putting up with censorship at least the Chinese get the best infrastructure, 0 tolerance of corruption, rapid economic growth. All we get is cow shit, gobar claims, pothole roads, high unemployment and 5 million covid deaths. Most Indians will prefer Xi over Feku to rule them, at least he has a real degree.
 
VkdIndian said:
You are lucky to be able to say this due to Canadian connection and location.
Poor chaps with both .CN flags can’t say a word against Papa Xi. He is their supreme ruler for life who can do no bad.
Click to expand...
That is true enough. Xi has really dialed up the censorship in the past 5 years to a point where some stuff is starting to resemble North Korea. I think he wants to be like Mao, but Mao was a poor administrator that left China in tatters. China doesn't need another one.
 
S10 said:
He does need to go. His second term is a disappointment.

- Started focusing on building cult of personality
- Increased censorship and surveillance
- Crashing the economy with his continued Zero COVID policy

Guy is like China's version of Brezhnev.
Click to expand...
Xi is much better than Hu.
Zero COVID was a good idea in 2020 and 2021 but needs to go now.
Xi I'd argue would make a good wartime president. You can't deny his transformation of China's armed forces.
The military's level of technology, training, and readiness is much better now than under Hu. Given today's global security environment, China needs to keep him for another term.
 
casual said:
Xi is much better than Hu.
Zero COVID was a good idea in 2020 and 2021 but needs to go now.
Xi I'd argue would make a good wartime president. You can't deny his transformation of China's armed forces.
The military's level of technology, training, and readiness is much better now than under Hu. Given today's global security environment, China needs to keep him for another term.
Click to expand...
You cannot have "good military" without a vibrant economy and creative environment for innovation. Look at what Juche ideology has done to North Korea, because that's where Xi is headed. Soviet Union had a powerful military, and how did that go? Funny enough, majority of the advancement in military technology were started by Hu and Jiang.

Xi is ruining the foundation of a stable political structure, suppressing thoughts and mismanaging the economy with his zero COVID policy. Being in power for 10 years is more than enough for any leader.

大汉奸柳传志 said:
China needs a leader like Putin, Xi is too soft.
Click to expand...
A corrupt oligarch that assassinate his political opponents and failed to diversify Russia's economy even though he was in power for over 20 years? Spent 70 billion a year on military and yet could not take 1/3 of Ukraine?

Sure thing, send China on a downward spiral. The Putin worship here is just silly.
 
S10 said:
You cannot have "good military" without a vibrant economy and creative environment for innovation. Look at what Juche ideology has done to North Korea, because that's where Xi is headed. Soviet Union had a powerful military, and how did that go? Funny enough, majority of the advancement in military technology were started by Hu and Jiang.

Xi is ruining the foundation of a stable political structure, suppressing thoughts and mismanaging the economy with his zero COVID policy. Being in power for 10 years is more than enough for any leader.


A corrupt oligarch that assassinate his political opponents and failed to diversify Russia's economy even though he was in power for over 20 years? Spent 70 billion a year on military and yet could not take 1/3 of Ukraine?

Sure thing, send China on a downward spiral. The Putin worship here is just silly.
Click to expand...
Ya, and the property bubble also started under Jiang. Hu refused to do anything about it as his admin was corrupt and made too much money from it. Xi tried to engineer a soft landing by repeatedly raising interest rates and reserve requirements but it already gotten out of hand when he came into power.

Also, you much have been living under a rock if you really think Xi was not good for innovation. Xi identified key emerging technologies and had industrial plans to became leaders in those areas. Under Xi, China really took off in the areas of clean technology, AI, robotics, aeronautics, bioengineering. Hu would have been content relying on western tech as long it made money.
 
S10 said:
You cannot have "good military" without a vibrant economy and creative environment for innovation. Look at what Juche ideology has done to North Korea, because that's where Xi is headed. Soviet Union had a powerful military, and how did that go? Funny enough, majority of the advancement in military technology were started by Hu and Jiang.

Xi is ruining the foundation of a stable political structure, suppressing thoughts and mismanaging the economy with his zero COVID policy. Being in power for 10 years is more than enough for any leader.


A corrupt oligarch that assassinate his political opponents and failed to diversify Russia's economy even though he was in power for over 20 years? Spent 70 billion a year on military and yet could not take 1/3 of Ukraine?

Sure thing, send China on a downward spiral. The Putin worship here is just silly.
Click to expand...
Under Hu there was too much corruption and class conflict was coming to the fore. You might be one the newly wealthy class in china - so you wouldnt have minded.

But yea the zero covid looks bad. whats the end game here ? someone told me china would stop it once they have enough supply of therapeutics and enough icu beds.
 
beijingwalker said:
He should leave, for whatever reason the two term limit shouldn't be broken, it's not a good example for future leaders.
Click to expand...
There is no definite rule in the world, only the US most famously adheres to such practice of 2 cosecutive terms for its president, and maybe a third term after a break. Germanys Merkel, Britains Thatcher and Canadas Pieere Trudeau all have more than 3 terms as prime minister. Indeed, most parliamentary countries would allow their prime ministers to have more than 2 terms. If Xi is healthy and doing a good job, then why not give him another term to better lay the foundations of some of the projects he started such as anti-corruption, anti-poverty, anti-pollution, shared prosperity, clean and high tech and BRI. Why the west give this matter such fuss while they not necessary follow it ? Chinese shouldnt just want to please the west simply becos Xi is not liked there and they dont like what he is doing in the world from the wests perspective. China needs a strong leader esp to deal with the coming confrontation with US on taiwan crisis and unification undertaking in coming years. I would say both Jiang and Hu in the preceding terms were not very strong leaders.
 
Last edited:
S10 said:
He does need to go. His second term is a disappointment.

- Started focusing on building cult of personality
- Increased censorship and surveillance
- Crashing the economy with his continued Zero COVID policy

Guy is like China's version of Brezhnev.
Click to expand...
Oh, now you guys understand that?
 

