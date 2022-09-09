The Weakness of Xi Jinping - How Hubris and Paranoia Threaten China’s Future

casual said: Xi is much better than Hu.

Zero COVID was a good idea in 2020 and 2021 but needs to go now.

Xi I'd argue would make a good wartime president. You can't deny his transformation of China's armed forces.

The military's level of technology, training, and readiness is much better now than under Hu. Given today's global security environment, China needs to keep him for another term.

大汉奸柳传志 said: China needs a leader like Putin, Xi is too soft.

You cannot have "good military" without a vibrant economy and creative environment for innovation. Look at what Juche ideology has done to North Korea, because that's where Xi is headed. Soviet Union had a powerful military, and how did that go? Funny enough, majority of the advancement in military technology were started by Hu and Jiang.Xi is ruining the foundation of a stable political structure, suppressing thoughts and mismanaging the economy with his zero COVID policy. Being in power for 10 years is more than enough for any leader.A corrupt oligarch that assassinate his political opponents and failed to diversify Russia's economy even though he was in power for over 20 years? Spent 70 billion a year on military and yet could not take 1/3 of Ukraine?Sure thing, send China on a downward spiral. The Putin worship here is just silly.