The way forward for Indian muslims

This thread is not only for the Indian Muslims but also for Pakistani strategic planners.I am posting this thread for a better future for the people of India and the people of the countries around India. Please note that, I am not against Hindus, but the current regime in India might cause a nuclear flash in South Asia, and that I want to prevent.RSS, since its beginning was as delusional as they are today. Since the beginning, with ever-changing goals and the future of Akhand Bharat, RSS and et al were always on the path of oppression. These guys want to convert the whole world into a caste system-based society, where few will rule all. Maybe they are doing it in a hope that when Israelis, their friends will rule this world, they might get the second position in the hierarchy ( I mean they can be more delusional than this).Indian Muslims, which are the proof of the brutality of the Hindu majority and authority, are the first victims of brutal inertia created by RSS movement.This moment will not stop there, it will go on like this, and Sikhs are the most probable next in line as their target.The people driving this Hindu-supremacy movement have a clear goal in their minds:. The people who chose Modi as leader knew that the majority of Hindus are of low caste, and Modi's face is a must to get them back in line.Indian Muslims tried their level best to handle this situation. They called name to Pakistan:They even insulted Islam:But what they got in return:RSS-based and supported political gang, the BJP, is not only after Muslims, but it is targeting two more things:1) Local political parties and political hegemonies (engulfing them as a Python does)2) Local languages.I can already see the voices from Maharashtra and Bengal against BJP govt. Dehli is already has voted against BJP.South has already started revolting against Hindi.But what opportunity do Indian Muslims have in all this chaos, when Indian Muslims know that they are the prime and first target of Hindu terrorism?The answer isHindu will never accept Muslim leader, even if he/she votes under the great influence of ethnic and language-based political prejudice. So if Indian Muslims somehow bring local leaders like Thackeray family or Banerjee against BJP on a linguistic basis, then breaking India into smaller states will be far easy. All they have to do is to increase the awareness among the masses, that how BJP is engulfing their ethnic identity and how Hindi is being forced on them. Only this way, when Indian extremist Hindu is fighting each other, Muslims can save themselves.: I am a multi-lingual guy. I can speak the majority of the languages of Pakistan. Sindhi is one of them. That's the reason why I am part of many extremist Sindhi groups where people often speak against the state of Pakistan. If you look in the Sindhi politics, you will not see too many Hindus. But look at the Hindu penetration in lower cadre politics, education, and even the business these Sindhi Hindus have. I always thought that these Hindus are so intelligent and Hardworking, that's why they are gaining such positions in Sindh. But then I came to know finally how they are working. They spew poison against the State of Pakistan and especially against Punjab and Punjabi, Urdu, and Urdu speakers in such a way that Sindhi youth now hates both Pakistan and Urdu. These guys buy the key to entry exams of major universities of Sindh, specially Liaqat Medical University, and Mehran University, Jamshoro. They have slowly started to take Sindhi politics in their grip, and contemporary Sindhi youth does not feel connected to Pakistan due to propaganda and continuous efforts by Sindhi Hindus. But there are more factors as well. Punjab-based planning and Punjab-centric thinking of Pakistani planners have also added a lot to it.As India gets divided into smaller states, just like India before the Muslims, things will start to get normalized for the people of the region. Armies will get smaller and people of the region, especially the people of Pakistan will have a chance to concentrate more on development, rather than weapons and wars.What do you think about it, especially when you are an Indian Hindu?