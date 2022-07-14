Heres part of a very interesting article on irans airlift to russia during the ukraine-russia war.
You can find the whole thing here
https://gerjon.substack.com/p/the-war-in-ukraine-irans-airlift
The War in Ukraine: Iran's Airlift to Russia
Last updated 13 Jul 2022. New total: 40 flights. Original total (24 Feb - 24 May 2022) was 23 flights.
In the first months of 2022, dozens of western civilian and military cargo aircraft delivered aid for Ukraine to Ukrainian airports. However, it‘s not just Ukraine that is receiving uncommon foreign cargo flights: Russia is too. In the months following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at least 40 Iranian cargo flights flew from Iran to Moscow. In this blog post, I will first shortly summarize the Western Airlift to Ukraine. Afterwards, I will show how three cargo aircraft from Iran regularly visit airports around Moscow. I will also provide further background information about these aircraft and provide visual evidence for their visits.
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 Feb 2022, I have found a total of 40 Iranian cargo flights into Russia, all of which went to Moscow. The following flights to Moscow were identified, listed in chronological order:
All flights by “Pouya Air” EP-PUS went to Moscow Vnukovo Airport (VKO/UUWW), located west of Moscow. “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA generally visits Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport (SVO/UUEE), located north of the city. However, at least one flight by “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA (15 May 2022) seems to have gone to Vnukovo Airport instead. On 02 Jul 2022, “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA visited Moscow Zhukovsky Airport (ZIA/UUBW). Like EP-FAA, also “Iran Air Cargo” EP-ICD flights visits Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport.
Because of MLAT tracking, it is not always clear which where these flights to Moscow come from or head to. One “Iran Air Cargo” flight (08 May 2022) clearly visited Yerevan in Armenia before continuing to Russia. Two “Qeshm Fars Air” flights (22 Apr 2022 and 20 May 2022, both using full ADS-B) came from Imam Khomeini Airport (IKA/OIIE) near Tehran. For the other flights, flight origin remains uncertain.
Given that Tehran is the home base of the aircraft, looking at available MLAT positions and knowing that Iranian cargo flights to Moscow tend to fly north out of Iran, across the Caspian Sea and Kazakhstan, turning west to Moscow when reaching the Russian border, it becomes clear that the flights most likely came from Iran. Tehran seems the most logical candidate.
One may wonder whether these flights are anything out of the ordinary. This raises the question: how often did these Iranian cargo aircraft visit Moscow in previous years? To get a quick overview of an aircraft’s whereabouts, I used Icarus Flights, a platform developed by the Center for Advanced Defense Studies (C4ADS) that uses ADSBexchange aircraft tracking data. “Qeshm Fars Air” aircraft (EP-FAA and EP-FAB) were tracked visiting Moscow twice in 2021. Over the same period, “Pouya Air” aircraft visited Moscow once. “Iran Air Cargo” was not tracked visiting Moscow in 2021. This confirms that the 40 flights following the invasion are a clear increase compared to normal.
Beyond cargo aircraft, also Iranian passenger aircraft have been visiting Moscow. For example, a “Mahan Air” Boeing 747-400 passenger aircraft (EP-MEE) visited Moscow Vnukovo Airport on 17 May 2022. According to the description, this was an uncommon visit. Because some other flights may be regular flights that also took place before the war, I have chosen not to include further Iranian passenger flights in this post.
EP-MEE spotted at Moscow Vnukovo Airport, 17 May 2022. Picture by artyom_kuzhlev on Instagram.
Gerjon | חריון | غريون | ኼርዮን @Gerjon_
Nikita Arsyukov's Instagram picture shows IRGC-affiliated, OFAC-sanctioned Qeshm Fars Air Boeing 747-200 EP-FAA on ground at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, posted 28 Apr. Iran is said to have been supplying Russia with weaponry in recent weeks. instagram.com/p/Cc5orCYszsG/
Gerjon | חריון | غريون | ኼርዮን @Gerjon_
Update: I had missed that fellow Iranian cargo aircraft "Qeshm Fars Air" EP-FAA has been visiting Moscow too, on 15 and 20 Apr 2022. Both airlines have been linked to IRGC activity and are thus sanctioned by OFAC. https://t.co/kPLvqWFMDN https://t.co/UX8E6wkV3v
May 1st 2022
12 Retweets27 Likes
Gerjon | חריון | غريون | ኼርዮን @Gerjon_
More visual evidence for Iran's "Pouya Air" Ilyushin Il-76TD reg. EP-PUS visiting Moscow, Russia. This aircraft may be delivering military aid to Russia. #1: aleksey_nsk24, 24 May 2022 #2-4: snphotos_avia, 23 May 2022 (I've got a blog post about these coming up!)
Gerjon | חריון | غريون | ኼርዮን @Gerjon_
Iranian, IRGC-affiliated cargo aircraft continue to visit Moscow. This morning around 06:45 UTC, another shipment arrived to Vnukovo Airport. Some people say these flights deliver military aid to the country that invaded Ukraine. "Pouya Air" Ilyushin Il-76TD reg. EP-PUS https://t.co/1WFK2ydW44 https://t.co/qISGtN5asU
May 26th 2022
EP-ICD spotted at Moscow Sheremetyevo, 08 May 2022. Picture by garikwings on Instagram
EP-ICD spotted at Moscow Sheremetyevo, undated (uploaded 25 May 2022). Picture by batonov_anton on Instagram.
EP-FAA spotted at Moscow Sheremetyevo, 28 Apr 2022. Picture by garikwings on Instagram
EP-PUS spotted at Moscow Vnukovo, 20 Apr 2022. Picture by garikwings on Instagram
EP-FAA spotted at Moscow Zhukovsky, 02 Jul 2022. Picture by ziacargo on Instagram
These 40 flights are a clear increase compared to 2021, suggesting that they are not carrying everyday Iranian or Russian exports. The timing of these flights could indicate that they are related to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Needless to say, I will be keeping a close eye on these flights in the upcoming weeks and may come with a follow-up if Iranian flights to Moscow continue.
Update 13 Jul 2022: 17 more flights were added since 24 May 2022, to a total of 40 flights.
You can find the whole thing here
https://gerjon.substack.com/p/the-war-in-ukraine-irans-airlift
The War in Ukraine: Iran's Airlift to Russia
Last updated 13 Jul 2022. New total: 40 flights. Original total (24 Feb - 24 May 2022) was 23 flights.
In the first months of 2022, dozens of western civilian and military cargo aircraft delivered aid for Ukraine to Ukrainian airports. However, it‘s not just Ukraine that is receiving uncommon foreign cargo flights: Russia is too. In the months following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at least 40 Iranian cargo flights flew from Iran to Moscow. In this blog post, I will first shortly summarize the Western Airlift to Ukraine. Afterwards, I will show how three cargo aircraft from Iran regularly visit airports around Moscow. I will also provide further background information about these aircraft and provide visual evidence for their visits.
40 Iranian cargo flights to MoscowAn overview of flight tracks of three Iranian cargo aircraft (EP-FAA, EP-PUS, EP-ICD) in the three months following the invasion of Ukraine (24 Feb 2022 - 24 May 2022). In the period since, more flights have taken place.
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 Feb 2022, I have found a total of 40 Iranian cargo flights into Russia, all of which went to Moscow. The following flights to Moscow were identified, listed in chronological order:
- “Iran Air Cargo” EP-ICD on 27 Mar 2022: IRA4705
- “Iran Air Cargo” EP-ICD on 01 Apr 2022: IRA4707
- “Pouya Air” EP-PUS on 11 Apr 2022
- “Pouya Air” EP-PUS on 14 Apr 2022
- “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA on 15 Apr 2022
- “Pouya Air” EP-PUS on 16 Apr 2022
- “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA on 19 Apr 2022: QFZ9958
- “Pouya Air” EP-PUS on 20 Apr 2022
- “Pouya Air” EP-PUS on 22 Apr 2022
- “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA on 22 Apr 2022: QFZ9958
- “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA on 25 Apr 2022
- “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA on 28 Apr 2022
- “Iran Air Cargo” EP-ICD on 29 Apr 2022: IRA4701
- “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA on 03 May 2022: QFZ9958
- “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA on 06 May 2022
- “Iran Air Cargo” EP-ICD on 08 May 2022: IRA4701
- “Pouya Air” EP-PUS on 15 May 2022
- “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA on 15 May 2022: QFZ9958
- “Iran Air Cargo” EP-ICD on 15 May 2022: IRA4701
- “Pouya Air” EP-PUS on 17 May 2022
- “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA on 20 May 2022: QFZ9958
- “Pouya Air” EP-PUS on 22 May 2022
- “Pouya Air” EP-PUS on 24 May 2022
- “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA on 27 May 2022
- “Pouya Air” EP-PUS on 29 May 2022
- “Pouya Air” EP-PUS on 31 May 2022
- “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA on 04 Jun 2022
- “Pouya Air” EP-PUS on 10 Jun 2022
- “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA on 10 Jun 2022
- “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA on 14 Jun 2022
- “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA on 18 Jun 2022
- “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA on 23 Jun 2022
- “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA on 26 Jun 2022
- “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA on 29 Jun 2022
- “Pouya Air” EP-PUS on 29 Jun 2022
- “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA on 02 Jul 2022
- “Pouya Air” EP-PUS on 03 Jul 2022
- “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA on 07 Jul 2022
- “Pouya Air” EP-PUS on 11 Jul 2022
- “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA on 12 Jul 2022
All flights by “Pouya Air” EP-PUS went to Moscow Vnukovo Airport (VKO/UUWW), located west of Moscow. “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA generally visits Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport (SVO/UUEE), located north of the city. However, at least one flight by “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA (15 May 2022) seems to have gone to Vnukovo Airport instead. On 02 Jul 2022, “Qeshm Fars Air” EP-FAA visited Moscow Zhukovsky Airport (ZIA/UUBW). Like EP-FAA, also “Iran Air Cargo” EP-ICD flights visits Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport.
Because of MLAT tracking, it is not always clear which where these flights to Moscow come from or head to. One “Iran Air Cargo” flight (08 May 2022) clearly visited Yerevan in Armenia before continuing to Russia. Two “Qeshm Fars Air” flights (22 Apr 2022 and 20 May 2022, both using full ADS-B) came from Imam Khomeini Airport (IKA/OIIE) near Tehran. For the other flights, flight origin remains uncertain.
Given that Tehran is the home base of the aircraft, looking at available MLAT positions and knowing that Iranian cargo flights to Moscow tend to fly north out of Iran, across the Caspian Sea and Kazakhstan, turning west to Moscow when reaching the Russian border, it becomes clear that the flights most likely came from Iran. Tehran seems the most logical candidate.
One may wonder whether these flights are anything out of the ordinary. This raises the question: how often did these Iranian cargo aircraft visit Moscow in previous years? To get a quick overview of an aircraft’s whereabouts, I used Icarus Flights, a platform developed by the Center for Advanced Defense Studies (C4ADS) that uses ADSBexchange aircraft tracking data. “Qeshm Fars Air” aircraft (EP-FAA and EP-FAB) were tracked visiting Moscow twice in 2021. Over the same period, “Pouya Air” aircraft visited Moscow once. “Iran Air Cargo” was not tracked visiting Moscow in 2021. This confirms that the 40 flights following the invasion are a clear increase compared to normal.
Beyond cargo aircraft, also Iranian passenger aircraft have been visiting Moscow. For example, a “Mahan Air” Boeing 747-400 passenger aircraft (EP-MEE) visited Moscow Vnukovo Airport on 17 May 2022. According to the description, this was an uncommon visit. Because some other flights may be regular flights that also took place before the war, I have chosen not to include further Iranian passenger flights in this post.
EP-MEE spotted at Moscow Vnukovo Airport, 17 May 2022. Picture by artyom_kuzhlev on Instagram.
Visual evidenceBecause of long-term western sanctions against Iran, Iranian cargo aircraft are generally old and rare models. Therefore they are high on the wishlist of planespotters around the globe. As a result, cameras follow them wherever they go, making it relatively easy to find pictures of them. All three aircraft (EP-FAA, EP-PUS and EP-ICD) were regularly spotted by planespotters at Moscow Sheremetyevo and Moscow Vnukovo Airport over the past months. Some examples are shown below.
Gerjon | חריון | غريون | ኼርዮን @Gerjon_
Nikita Arsyukov's Instagram picture shows IRGC-affiliated, OFAC-sanctioned Qeshm Fars Air Boeing 747-200 EP-FAA on ground at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, posted 28 Apr. Iran is said to have been supplying Russia with weaponry in recent weeks. instagram.com/p/Cc5orCYszsG/
Gerjon | חריון | غريون | ኼርዮን @Gerjon_
Update: I had missed that fellow Iranian cargo aircraft "Qeshm Fars Air" EP-FAA has been visiting Moscow too, on 15 and 20 Apr 2022. Both airlines have been linked to IRGC activity and are thus sanctioned by OFAC. https://t.co/kPLvqWFMDN https://t.co/UX8E6wkV3v
May 1st 2022
12 Retweets27 Likes
Gerjon | חריון | غريون | ኼርዮን @Gerjon_
More visual evidence for Iran's "Pouya Air" Ilyushin Il-76TD reg. EP-PUS visiting Moscow, Russia. This aircraft may be delivering military aid to Russia. #1: aleksey_nsk24, 24 May 2022 #2-4: snphotos_avia, 23 May 2022 (I've got a blog post about these coming up!)
Gerjon | חריון | غريون | ኼርዮን @Gerjon_
Iranian, IRGC-affiliated cargo aircraft continue to visit Moscow. This morning around 06:45 UTC, another shipment arrived to Vnukovo Airport. Some people say these flights deliver military aid to the country that invaded Ukraine. "Pouya Air" Ilyushin Il-76TD reg. EP-PUS https://t.co/1WFK2ydW44 https://t.co/qISGtN5asU
May 26th 2022
EP-ICD spotted at Moscow Sheremetyevo, 08 May 2022. Picture by garikwings on Instagram
EP-ICD spotted at Moscow Sheremetyevo, undated (uploaded 25 May 2022). Picture by batonov_anton on Instagram.
EP-FAA spotted at Moscow Sheremetyevo, 28 Apr 2022. Picture by garikwings on Instagram
EP-PUS spotted at Moscow Vnukovo, 20 Apr 2022. Picture by garikwings on Instagram
EP-FAA spotted at Moscow Zhukovsky, 02 Jul 2022. Picture by ziacargo on Instagram
ConclusionsIn the months following the Russian Invasion of Ukraine, at least 40 Iranian cargo aircraft have landed at airports around Moscow, Russia: Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky. These flights have been regularly spotted by aircraft enthusiasts around Moscow, and their routes can be verified using aircraft tracking websites such as Flightradar24, ADSBexchange and Icarus Flights.
These 40 flights are a clear increase compared to 2021, suggesting that they are not carrying everyday Iranian or Russian exports. The timing of these flights could indicate that they are related to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Needless to say, I will be keeping a close eye on these flights in the upcoming weeks and may come with a follow-up if Iranian flights to Moscow continue.
Update 13 Jul 2022: 17 more flights were added since 24 May 2022, to a total of 40 flights.