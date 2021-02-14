What's new

The war between USA and China can be avoided, but the war between India and China is inevitable

Do you think the war between China and India can be avoided?

The United States and the Soviet Union did not fight during the Cold War. Today's China is much more powerful than the Soviet Union, and its economies are highly integrated with USA, so the war between China and the United States can be avoided.

However, the war between India and China is inevitable.

90% of all wars in human history have been fought over resources.

India's population is similar to China's and will surpass China's in the next 10 years. However, India is only 2.9 million sq km, less than a third of China's territory. India already has more people than its land can support. The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, which borders Xinjiang, is only 240,000 square kilometers, less than half the size of Sichuan province, but home to 200 million people.

In addition, India is a country with extreme water shortage. There are droughts in two out of every three years. And three of India's major rivers originate in China, accounting for 60% of the water in India's rivers. China has repeatedly said it will not cut off water supplies. But if China is willing to do so, it will be very easy. This is a serious security concern for India.

Overpopulation is a big reason why India is so polluted and chaotic. But India is a democracy and cannot have one child policy.

India is a very ambitious country and small countries around it have been bullied by India. India has always wanted to expand its territory in the east. During the border negotiations, India asked the PLA to withdraw from Tibet and Xinjiang to Sichuan.

The Indian Ocean is also important to China. Much of China's trade passes through the Indian Ocean. Most of the oil is imported through the Indian Ocean. India can easily cut off China's trade routes through the Indian Ocean.
 
Classic Thucydides Trap, if it looks like the Chinese will keep growing beyond the point of collective capabilities of the US and her allies and looks like it will acts on the capabilities, then it’s possible the US will try to pre-empt their actions.

The US is hoping Economics, demographics, and internal fissures of China will destabilize it before then, like it did to the Soviets.
 
