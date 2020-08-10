The Wallets of Wall Street Are With Joe Biden, if Not the Hearts

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. in his field office in Salem, N.H., in February, a time when his campaign was on rocky footing.

The hedge fund founder Seth Klarman has been a longtime independent. In this cycle, he has given $3 million to groups supporting Mr. Biden.

Former Treasury Secretary Jacob J. Lew was part of a call to preview Mr. Biden’s economic plan.