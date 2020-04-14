The wages of truth



THE government’s spokespeople (both official and unofficial) have been trying hard to build a narrative that the economy is improving, yet that narrative is finding little traction on the ground where lived reality matters more. The current account has come into surplus, they tell us. Exports are rising and remittances are showing record increases month after month. Growth is returning, as evidenced in indicators like the quantum index of large-scale manufacturing, cement and automobile sales, and rising profitability of listed corporates. Why are people not getting it?The answer is simple: these things have little to do with most people. The poor do not toil to plug your deficits. They toil to feed their families. These indicators refer to an economy that most people are not familiar with, and frankly speaking, don’t care much about. They describe developments in what textbooks call the macroeconomy that matters more to government, its creditors and big business. They matter little to those who struggle to put food on the table and pay their bills.Try telling the man on the street that interest rates have been slashed or the current account is in surplus and listen to the response. The only way you can link these indicators to the lot of the common citizenry is by assuming that what is good for big business is good for the people; that money made by corporates today will ‘trickle down’ in the form of employment and wages for the poor tomorrow. There is now sufficient evidence to establish that this rarely happens in reality.

Look at the trend in real wages for example. A few weeks ago, I wrote about the stagnation in real wages — which measures wages for various segments of the working classes adjusted for inflation — and argued that this stagnation is one of the most important developments in the economy today. Take a deeper look and you’ll be surprised at the picture that emerges.





The single most detailed examination of real wages that I can find is by

Dr Hafiz Pasha published back in December 2020