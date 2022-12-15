What's new

The VinFast VF8 Is Simply Not Ready for America

An eye opening review. Multiple quality and performance issues reported by the author with this vehicle(Which by the way costs a lot for its class despite being made using cheap labour). Not to mention, he was stalked by the company when he was reviewing the car(WTF, who does that??). With the price of one of this car or even less, you can buy much better quality EVs like BYD, Xpeng etc.

So much for a 'premium' brand.
jalopnik.com

The VinFast VF8 Is Simply Not Ready for America

The electric-car startup brought me to its Vietnam headquarters to drive its first EV meant for the U.S. market. It was the most bizarre experience of my life.
