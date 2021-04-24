What's new

The Venerable W- A film about an Islamophobic Buddhist monk from Myanmar.

Buddhistforlife

Jul 10, 2018
Watched this film by Barbet Schroeder. This movie is part of a movie trilogy which depicts religious extremism and their grassroots. The other two films being Terror's advocate and A self portrait.

This movie is about Ashin Wirathu, a Islamophobic Burmese Buddhist monk and the daily occurrence of racism and Islamophobia in Myanmar. The movie also explores Wirathu's rhetorics which caused anti Muslim riots in Myanmar particularly against Rohingya minorities in Rakhine state.

images (11).jpeg
 
