The value of money decreased further

টাকার মান আরও কমলো টাকার মান কমছেই। এক দিনেই যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের মুদ্রা ডলারের বিপরীতে ২৫ পয়সা দর হারিয়েছে বাংলাদেশি মুদ্রা। আন্তব্যাংক মুদ্রাবাজারে বুধবার এক ডলারের জন্য ৮৬ টাকা ৪৫ পয়সা খরচ করতে হয়েছে। এর আগে মঙ্গলবার আন্তব্যাংক মুদ্রাবাজারে এক ডলারের জন্য ৮৬ টাকা ২০ পয়সা খরচ করতে হয়েছিল।ব্যাংকগুলো ডলার বিক্রি করছে এর...

Economic Reporter(12 hours ago) April 26, 2022, Thursday, 6:26 p.m.Last updated: 10:20 p.m.The value of money is declining. In a single day, the Bangladeshi currency lost 25 paise against the US dollar. In the interbank currency market, one had to spend Tk 86.45 per dollar on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, one dollar had to be spent at Tk 86.20 in the interbank money market.Banks are selling dollars at five-six Taka more. The dollar is being sold at 93 Taka in the open market. State-owned Sonali, Janata and Agrani-three banks sold cash dollars at Tk 92 on Wednesday. Private Eastern Bank has sold at 92.50 taka.According to Bangladesh Bank, on August 5 last year, the dollar was sold at Tk 84.80 per dollar in the interbank money market. The dollar has been 'stable' for more than a year. Since then, the dollar has been rising. It has been observed that in the last nine months, the US dollar, the world's largest economy, has appreciated by about 2 percent against the Bangladeshi currency.Economists and bankers say the dollar is valued more as demand picks up as imports rise abnormally as epidemics return to normal.In all, the central bank has sold 4.6 billion dollars in about ten months (July 1 to April 26, 2021) till Wednesday of the current 2021-22 fiscal year. Even then the market volatility is not cutting. The US dollar continues to appreciate.Due to the Corona epidemic, imports fell sharply during the last fiscal year 2020-21. But remittances and export earnings sent by expatriates jumped. That is why the supply of dollars in the market has increased. In that scenario, the central bank bought a record about 8,000 million (800 crore) in the last fiscal year to keep the Taka price stable. In its continuation, in the first month of the current 2021-22 fiscal year, in July, 250 million dollars were bought.But since August, the picture is reversed. As the Corona situation began to normalize, imports began to increase by leaps and bounds. Although exports increased, remittances continued to decline. Foreign exchange reserves are also declining. The demand for dollars in the market increases; Prices continue to rise. Bangladesh Bank started selling dollars from August to keep the market stable, which is still continuing.Ahsan H. Mansoor, executive director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI), said imports have risen sharply as the Corona situation has returned to normal; About 50 percent. But instead of increasing remittances, it has decreased by 20 percent. Exports are increasing. In any case, imports must be reduced. And if that doesn't happen, it will cause more pressure on the reserves.Due to the increase in imports, Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves have come down to 44 billion dollars. At the end of the day on Sunday,