The Valkyrie drone launches an even smaller drone from inside its payload bay

Bilal Khan (Quwa) said: ...and does that small drone launch an even smaller drone (if you think I'm joking, do know that chaff/flare-dispenser-sized ECM decoys are real).

Dabbay main dabba, dabbay main drone, will Pakistan get a Valkyrie clone?Fun Fact: Kratos bought Composites Engineering in 2012 and Composites Engineering was basically manufacturing a bunch of high-speed target drones that Kratos now sells. So who knows what's in store for zGI robotics?