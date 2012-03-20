The USAF publishes an approximate photo of its future sixth-generation aircraft





​

Will Roeper, the Air Force’s deputy secretary for acquisitions, technology and logistics, revealed that the new sixth-generation fighter jet, which is being secretly developed under the NGAD program, has completed its maiden flight and exceeded expectations.The NGAD program is to produce a combat aircraft system called “Penetrating Counting Air” [or PCA]. It is similar to the "Future Air Combat" [SCAF] system developed by France, Germany and Spain, or Britain's Tempest. PCA will operate in a network of drones, connected devices, and other aircraft.“We really built the NGAD program,” Roper said. We broke records in doing so. […] We are ready to build next-generation aircraft with a new approach, ”referring to the“ Digital Century Series Initiative, ”an approach focused on digital engineering in order to accelerate the development of new combat aircraft.The US Air Force report did not specify which investments had already been monitored for the NGAD program. However, according to budget documents, $ 9 billion is planned to be spent in the 2019-2025 period, including $ 1 billion for the 2021 fiscal year. In addition, $ 1.5 billion has been requested this year.Mysteriously reminiscent of the shape of this model, which was photographed in 2008 while flying over the California sky.