The USA is in Isolation and Self-Destruct Mode​

The USA is in Isolation and Self-Destruct Mode - The National Herald On his return from Beijing, Emmanuel Macron said that Europe should lower its reliance the “extraterritoriality of the U.S. dollar.”… Continue reading The USA is in Isolation and Self-Destruct Mode

April 14, 2023FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed Inc., in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)On his return from Beijing, Emmanuel Macron said that Europe should lower its reliance the “extraterritoriality of the U.S. dollar.”The French President was followed by Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino, who said at an Atlantic Council event in Washington, DC, “I think we cannot just turn our back to China and try to ignore it.”Almost never before had European leaders or top officials spoken openly about the dollar, and even … expressing doubts about the alliance with the United States and speaking in favor of relations with China.However, under the presidency of Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., the United States is facing unprecedented situations – its sovereignty is being challenged, internal order has been weakened, globalization continues to affect the dominance of the dollar, and the trust of trust of its traditional allies has been undermined.Mr. Biden’s actions since the first day he became a…tenant in the White House… have turned the United States into an isolated country that is effectively ‘self-destructing’ day by day.Not respecting Putin’s ‘red line’ in Ukraine and provoking the Russians to invade that country was Mr. Biden’s first huge mistake. That is where the isolation and self-destruction of the United States began. By sanctioning Russia, he forced Putin into the arms of China. The two of them, Russia armed with cheap gas and the Chinese with their huge market and cheap goods, reached out to many countries in the Middle East, the Arab world, Africa, Europe – and together they are trying to… expel the dollar from economic transactions among them.In the Western Hemisphere too… Brazil has also joined in the game, replacing its president with the pro-Russian and pro-Chinese Lula, opening the doors of the ‘coffee country’ wide open to his new friends and their currencies.At the same time, the war in Ukraine is being lost by Zelensky, Biden and company, as the Washington Post reveals. According to the American newspaper, U.S. intelligence agencies doubt whether the Ukrainian spring counter-offensive will bring any substantial gains for Ukraine. It is a war in which Mr. Biden has ‘thrown away’ billions of dollars, but his problem is not financial – God bless the American citizens whose taxes are paying the trillions of dollars of debt that their President has run up – the point is that through his failures, that are unfortunate also for the United States, Biden has succeeded in … uniting America’s ‘enemies’.This is exactly what Mr. Biden has achieved over the past two-and-a-half years. He ‘woke up the bear’ and united the other major powers beneath the wings of Russia and China. That’s how always happens. On a ship, when the captain makes mistakes the crew…unites and rebels…