The USA has accepted the illegitimacy of its decision! The dialogue begins again for a solution in the F-35 program

Son dakika: ABD, Türkiye'ye yaptığı hukuksuzluğu kabul etti! F-35 programında çözüm için yeniden diyalog başlıyor Son dakika: ABD'nin Türkiye'yi F-35 programından çıkarmasının hukuki bir zemini olmadığını belirten Savunma Sanayii Başkanı İsmail Demir, ''ABD'nin son mektubu bizi haklı çıkardı'' diyerek F-35'te diyalog sürecinin yeniden başlayacağını söyledi.

ANKARA – Ankara received a letter from Washington, which will begin a dialogue on resolving the problem with the latest F-35 fighters, the supplies of which were frozen by the United States due to Turkey’s acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems, said Ismail Demir, head of Turkey’s defense industry.“We have already said that no country can be unilaterally excluded from the F-35 program. And the last letter from the United States confirmed that we were right. A dialogue with the United States will begin to find a solution to the problem with the F-35,” Demir said, in the NTV channel.Reminding the memorandum of understanding signed for the F-35 program, Demir said, "According to this text, the removal of any partner from here can only be unanimous of all partners or withdrawn by its own will." Demir said, "There is no legal basis for the statements that 'I took out Turkey', although none of this happened," he said.In April, the United States sent an official notification to Turkey about its exclusion from the production program of the latest F-35 fighters due to Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems. The United States canceled a joint memorandum for the production of the F-35, signed by Turkey in January 2007, marking it with the seven remaining partners in the F-35 project: the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Canada, and Norway.Earlier, Turkey committed itself to buy 100 F-35 aircraft. It has also been involved in the production of over a thousand components for them. Turkey is currently continuing to manufacture these components, despite being excluded from the project by the United States.In March, US said that the only way Ankara could resolve its disagreements with Washington was to abandon Russian air defense systems. However, the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in a conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, said that Turkey’s acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems is finally closed.