The US would sooner see TSMC fabs in Taiwan burn than let China have them

lol.......This is really stupid, but hey, it appear on internet so it must be true........



First of all, the argument of



"the potential for war with the US over Taiwan did not pose enough of a deterrent for China. So, the authors argued that the government should make the island as inhospitable as possible — namely by destroying TSMC’s fabs "



Is absurd at best, you are talking about a war scenario. There will be wholesale destruction in Taiwan and China if this is going to be the case, you don't need to threaten to destroy the Fab, it will be destroyed one way or another if you are talking about active hostility. Unless you are talking about China is not going to attack anywhere close to that fab, then I don't know how the war works, because Taiwan would just deploy everything in that area on top of that fab to fight the Chinese off.



Second, that only ever works if TSMC did not start their fab process somewhere, by 2025, the TSMC fab in US and Germany would be up and running, meaning the fab in Taiwan would be worthless, that would just be a building in a war zone.