The US world order has ENDED because it has been chellenged by Russia & China

There is no world order right NOW but competition for the next world order.. Multipolar SYSTEM can't last long without increasing tensions thru out the years hence someone has to ethablish themselves at the top..



1. The Ukraine issues has shown NATO weaknesses because NATO happen to be an alliance of unwilling allies who are easily intimidated or bullied by Russia this is a major setback for the US



2. Germany, France, Hungary, Bulgaria and Italy have folded clearly because they consider the risk to much for them and could concede and submit



3. Russia now knows it has created division in NATO



4.The only western countries like US, Poland, Ukraine, UK, Canada and Romania are ready to face Russia if things spilover and they understand Russia's gamesmanship whereas the rest in Europe don't understand Russia's gamesmanship.. I think even Putin is surprised to find out that their fundation is shaken to this extent and majority of them are intimidated which is also baffling to me.. I had no idea previously that Russia is feared this much in Europe.. I think it even surprises the Americans themselves to some degree and realize they could lose Europe but there are couple of players they can fall back on and perserve things such as Poland, Ukraine, UK, Turkey, Canada and Romania..



With the Chinese taking over Africa, and now into central America and South America? The US is being hit on multiple fronts.



5.Their biggest worry is the cartels of mexico falling into chinese or russian hands starting an insurgency war. I have seen there has been increased diplomacy between US and Mexico as The cartels has grown extremely strong lately and this worries the US gov't



6. If the Ukraine invasion happens or even a limited one it will be enough to split NATO many will feel unsafe



7. The US wants to make a comeback but it is confused and doesn't know how to approach this



8. Their first goal will be to fortify East Europe because right now they only send 3k that is not enough and I expect more to come from UK and US in the coming weeks