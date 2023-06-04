What's new

The US won't be a superpower in the next 2-3 years as the impact of de-dollarization will be felt - China-Russia have killed the US dollar

Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
In this August Brics will accept into the economical block as many as 70 to 100 members including announce a common currency and by doing this it tilts the superpower status to China.

This means that they have elected China to lead the next world order by approving the new currency.

The world dynamic will shift so fast within 2-3 years really really fast. As the US will struggle with the new reality economically. The EU zone will also start to struggle economically within the next 3-5 years.

The fortune will shift to countries that has manufacturing and natural resources where as currency miners will lose and printers.

Inflation will happen in the EU as they will attempt to print to meet demands but won't last forever. There won't be any economical manipulations but he who is worthy of being rich will be rich but not artificially wealthy either you have manfacturing or natural resources.

It will be a new world order helmed by China and it is finally here and this is a ground reality.. Which is absolutely bonkers we are in historic moment.

 
Abdulaziz Al-Karimi

Abdulaziz Al-Karimi

Mar 27, 2022
We are already in a multi-polar world for the last 3 years.

Hence the US era ended in 2020 during covid.

But this new currency move will only sink the US world status further down and this is just a natural progression where a tired and old empire makes the way for a new young and hungry one.

We have seen this song play out in human history for the last couple of thousand years
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
Abdulaziz Al-Karimi said:
We are already in a multi-polar world for the last 3 years.

Hence the US era ended in 2020 during covid.

But this new currency move will only sink the US world status further down and this is just a natural progression where a tired and old empire makes the way for a new young and hungry one.

We have seen this song play out in human history for the last couple of thousand years
The question is what will a china dominated world look like
 

