The US was prepared to bomb the Middle East into shape. In Ukraine, it seems no less self-serving​

Most of this is restatement of the obvious but the summary is good. Indeed US has benefitted significantly with much higher influence in Europe both via energy and by decimating Russian influence there.



But not just due to ukrain war; some of it has been Xi Jingpingdingming shooting himself in his foot with some childish blunders such as attack on corporate leaders, the dumber zero-covid, that tasteless public disrespect to his predecessor in that meeting , the widely publicized threat to and the subsequent back tracking during Pelosi visit to Taiwan etc.



while Vietnam, Indonesia and Israel have already benefitted concretely, friendshoring has taken big chunks of business away from China to India too.



Ofcourse it is all self serving but not all of it by American design. Putin's mad cow disease and Xi Jingpingdingming's disastrous policies have heavily contributed to American success.