  • Wednesday, August 12, 2020

The US successfully tested a laser weapon that can destroy aircraft mid-flight

Discussion in 'Americas' started by waz, Aug 12, 2020 at 7:22 PM.

    waz

    waz SENIOR MODERATOR

    A US Navy warship has successfully tested a new high-energy laser weapon that can destroy aircraft mid-flight, the Navy's Pacific Fleet said in a statement Friday.

    Images and videos provided by the Navy show the amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland executing "the first system-level implementation of a high-energy class solid-state laser" to disable an aerial drone aircraft, the statement said.
    The images show the laser emanating from the deck of the warship. Short video clips show what appears to be the drone burning.
    The Navy did not give a specific location of the laser weapons system demonstrator (LWSD) test, saying only that it occurred in the Pacific on May 16.

    https://edition.cnn.com/2020/05/22/asia/us-navy-lwsd-laser-intl-hnk-scli/index.html


     
    313ghazi

    313ghazi SENIOR MEMBER

    that's incredible! Star wars type weapons are finally here.

    I wonder at what range they can engage to kill. Also how many shots they can get off? Also if they can engage moving objects that take evasive manouvres?
     
    Darth Vader

    Darth Vader SENIOR MEMBER

    ION cannons ? Energy beams
    I think it will depend on cooling systems, and specifically Energy.
    And should be able to pick nimble jets
     
  1. Mugen