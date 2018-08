The type of debt is very different.



Pakistan is taking physical loans from the Chinese at quite high interest, to deploy into things like infra.



US debt held by China is in form of bonds, and that is China's way of keeping its exchange rate low and its employment + investment levels subsidized...i.e basically a consumption transfer from China to US. Consumption and infra (investment) have very different Mx ramps/velocities to begin with (even if US and Pakistan were carbon copies economically)....i.e because investment is broken up into a series of consumptions with time delays (and thus ROI delays) whereas consumption is much more direct.



The grand difference however is the level of seigniorage (i.e defacto fiat currency credibility) between the US and Pakistan. The best way to perceive this real time is the degree to which the US can print the dollar without worry for its deficit spending compared to Pakistan (which takes far higher credit hit for each percentage of fiscal deficit)..and the sheer size of their currency liquidity use worldwide.



These are the reasons why the interest rates on these debts are quite different (7% versus 3% for the 10 year maturity ones I believe).



So no, the US does not really need to worry about its debt w.r.t China as much compared to Pakistan....given the large chasm of the ramps and seigniorage in play.



That said though, these statements are more political than deeply financial policy based.

