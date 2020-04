The west,the white man whatever you want to call it.The CCP hit the west worse than nagasaki.They are already banding together for revenge.CCP also devastated the rest of the world,so you can't expect any support from that quarter either.The world economy after COVID is over will be fundamentally different to what it is now.Much less globalization,much more chaos.Massive recession,whole countries in turmoil.All because of your bat-pangolin eating and the criminal negligence and coverup of the CCP.

Click to expand...