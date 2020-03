The US owes an apology to the world

So, why have some educated elites in the US, the world's only superpower and a self-proclaimed model of democracy and freedom, forgotten this human principle?

he virus is still spreading in the US, and your country has already surpassed China regarding the number of new confirmed cases.

Try to find a way to curb the outbreak!

US government should apologize to the US people!

The US should apologize to those ruined families and middle-class people who suffered a loss of wealth!

US warmongers should apologize to Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, as well as many US soldiers who died on battlefields due to your policies!