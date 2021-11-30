The US Needs to Build More Subways

beijingwalker said: This illustrates the development speed between China and US, my home city, Beijing, just one city, openned 9 new subway lines on the last day of 2021, while in US, the whole country, isn't having anything going on in this regard. Click to expand...

Again people talking without looking closely at the facts.A subway is only justifiable if a city has the ridership population to support it. There's only 11 cities in the US with a population of over a million people (and many are in Texas) so it just isn't practical in most places.Beijing has a population of over 20Million people. That's almost the total of our top 10 cities.The city of Boston is at less than 700,000 and doesn't have the ridership to fully fund the maintenance of the subway...and you always like to point out about decaying infrastructure in cities.Subways in the USNew York City population: 8.2MWashington DC population: 692,000Chicago population: 2.6 millionBoston population: 685,000San Francisco population: 874,000Philadelphia population: 1.5 millionAtlanta population: 488,000Los Angeles population: 3.9 millionMiami population: 484,000Baltimore population: 609,000Cleveland population: 385,000Now lets take a look at the cities outside the US he mentionedMadrid Spain population: 3.223 millionBrussels population: 1.2MillionParis population: 2.1 millionLondon population: 8.9 millionBerlin population: 3.6 millionMunich population: 1.2 millionAthens population: 3.1 millionRome population: 2.8 millionCanadaMontreal population: 1.78 millionToronto population: 2.93 million