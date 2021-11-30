beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
The US Needs to Build More Subways
US is not building any new subway lines
Again people talking without looking closely at the facts.This illustrates the development speed between China and US, my home city, Beijing, just one city, openned 9 new subway lines on the last day of 2021, while in US, the whole country, isn't having anything going on in this regard.
|Rank
|Name
|State
|2021 Pop.
|2010 Census
|Change
|Density (mi²)
|Area (mi²)
|1
|New York City
|New York
|8,230,290
|8,190,210
|0.49%
|27,400
|300.38
|2
|Los Angeles
|California
|3,983,540
|3,795,510
|4.95%
|8,494
|468.96
|3
|Chicago
|Illinois
|2,679,080
|2,697,480
|-0.68%
|11,783
|227.37
|4
|Houston
|Texas
|2,323,660
|2,100,280
|10.64%
|3,630
|640.19
|5
|Phoenix
|Arizona
|1,733,630
|1,449,040
|19.64%
|3,349
|517.67
|6
|Philadelphia
|Pennsylvania
|1,585,010
|1,528,280
|3.71%
|11,804
|134.28
|7
|San Antonio
|Texas
|1,581,730
|1,332,300
|18.72%
|3,261
|485.11
|8
|San Diego
|California
|1,427,720
|1,305,910
|9.33%
|4,381
|325.88
|9
|Dallas
|Texas
|1,347,120
|1,200,350
|12.23%
|3,965
|339.74
|10
|Austin
|Texas
|1,011,790
|806,164
|25.51%
|3,162
|319.94
|11
|San Jose
|California
|1,009,340
|954,940
|5.70%
|5,677
|177.81
|12
|Fort Worth
|Texas
|942,323
|748,441
|25.90%
|2,727
|345.58
Then why US used to have the world longest subway lines? you used the same argument to counter high speed railway building in US, are you saying based on US situation, no new public infrastructure is needed anyway?Again people talking without looking closely at the facts.
A subway is only justifiable if a city has the ridership population to support it. There's only 11 cities in the US with a population of over a million people so it just isn't practical in most places.
The city of Boston is at less than 700,000 and doesn't have the ridership to fully fund the maintenance of the subway...and you always like to point out about decaying infrastructure in cities.
Have you not been listening to me after I talk about suburbanization all the time? Incomes getting higher after WW2 and people moving to single family housing in the suburbs instead of living in cramped cities?Then why US used to have the world longest subway lines?
Or, if they are so obselete, US should close them down altogether. Why is the misery of keeping a failing model?Then why US used to have the world longest subway lines? you used the same argument to counter high speed railway building in US, are you saying based on US situation, no new public infrastructure is needed anyway?
And even if US doens't need high speed railways and new subway lines, how about spending some money to upgrade the already existed old subways ?
I lived in New York and it needs longer and better subways, US used to have the world longest subways and railways in the past when US was sparsely populated, how come they don't need them now? China's high speed railway reached all the way to the Indian border in south Tibet small towns, do you know how many people live in those small Tibetan towns? Just couples of thousand.Have you not been listening to me after I talk about suburbanization all the time? Incomes getting higher after WW2 and people moving to single family housing in the suburbs instead of living in cramped cities?
US: rural->urban->suburban
China: rural->urban
The population of the US is around 329 million and now only about 20Million of that live in cities of over a million people. That's a minority. Can you do the math in your head?
That has certainly come to the forefront in the news as some of these big cities are struggling to pay for infrastructure that was designed for when they had more than twice the population. They don't have the budgets to support it. With the wealthier people moving to the suburbs the cities are left with a higher low income percentage of the population. This makes the budget situation worse as they now are stuck with a taxpayer base that is insufficient. Some are even making theft a misdemeanor so they don't have to solve crimes with big police forces and then claim the serious crime rate has gone down.Or, if they are so obselete, US should close them down altogether. Why is the misery of keeping a failing model?
So based on your claim, all US cities don't need new infrastructure or upgrading of the old?That has certainly come to the forefront in the news as some of these big cities are struggling to pay for infrastructure that was designed for when they had more than twice the population. They don't have the budgets to support it. With the wealthier people moving to the suburbs the cities are left with a higher low income percentage of the population making the budget situation worse. Some are even making theft a misdemeanor so they don't have to solve crimes with big police forces.
WTF? Please read post #10 again.So based on your claim, all US cities don't need new infrastructure or upgrading of the old?
How about how funny it is for the Chinese guy to be saying the US needs MORE subways?It's extremely funny that this American guy thinks it's ok for US to spend trillions on defense while no countries are actually posing military threat to US, while it's not ok for US to spend on city infrastructure and upgrading cause not many people live in US cities anyway.
Shutting down parts of cities for profit? are you serious? For every American city? but don't you think diverting a little bit of US ridiculous high military budget to improving some public infrastructure upgrading could be a better idea?a city doesn't have the revenue/ridership to keep their subways open why should the Federal Government throw billions at that subway to make it look nice. Instead of expanding (like the OP video says) maybe the city should be shutting parts down that are unprofitable to help pay for the upkeep of the rest.
You have had a huge percent of your population in extreme poverty for hundreds of years yet are you saying you just started your military in the last few?US ridiculous high military budget to improving some public infrastructure upgrading could be a better idea?