The US Navy's Stealth Destroyers Will Have Their Deck Guns Replaced With Hypersonic Missiles

The U.S. Navy says it plans to begin converting the first of its Zumwalt class destroyers to fire the service's future Intermediate-Range Conventional Prompt Strike hypersonic weapons, or IRCPS, in the 2024 Fiscal Year. The launchers for these missiles, which will be loaded onto the ship's inside triple-packed Advanced Payload Modulecanisters, will replace the 155mm Advanced Gun Systems on these stealthy destroyers. The Navy decided back in 2016 not to buy any ammunitionfor those guns due to ballooning costs, rendering them effectively dead weight and prompting discussions about the possibility of installing other weapons in their place.

Naval News first reported this new schedule information. The Navy's budget request for the 2022 Fiscal Year, released earlier this year, had already revealed that the service hopes to have some level of operational capability to launch IRCPS missiles from its Zumwalt class ships by the end of 2025. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday had previously confirmed the basic plan for adding hypersonic missiles to these destroyers, which are also referred to as DDG-1000s after the hull number of the lead ship, USS Zumwalt, during a talk at an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments think tank in April. The Navy is planning to integrate IRCPS onto its future Block V Virginiaclass submarines, likely using the Advanced Payload Module (APM) canisters, as well, and the weapon could find its way onto other vessels.

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zo...r-deck-guns-replaced-with-hypersonic-missiles
 
In other news, (and not to be left behind) the Bangladesh coast guard Patrol boats have also upgraded now to remotely controlled Autocannons and shoulder-fired Stinger equivalents. In fact I think they take this "overkill" concept way further....considering the adversary, Tuna trawlers. Don't wish to derail the thread, just thought I'd add this for levity. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aselsan_SMASH
 
More on topic, can someone more well-versed at this, shed light on how the Common Hypersonic Glide Body vehicle compares with say, the Brahmos/Onyx vehicle or the Chinese equivalent, as far as size, range, type of targets. I am guessing all hypersonics operate in excess of Mach 5, except Brahmos which operates at around Mach 3.
 
Bilal9 said:
More on topic, can someone more well-versed at this, shed light on how the Common Hypersonic Glide Body vehicle compares with say, the Brahmos/Onyx vehicle or the Chinese equivalent, as far as size, range, type of targets. I am guessing all hypersonics operate in excess of Mach 5, except Brahmos which operates at around Mach 3.
This HGV was successfully tested in 2020 at nearly 4,000km range at Mach 17 and struck within 6in of its target.
 
FairAndUnbiased said:
The booster is the simplest part.
They’re experimenting with different booster stacks. The issues will be resolved with the amount of money the Pentagon is pumping into hypersonics. Even the Russians expect this weapon system to be ranged at 5,500km. A US hypersonic triad of boost HGVs and cruise missiles are an inevitability at this point.
 
F-22Raptor said:
They’re experimenting with different booster stacks. The issues will be resolved with the amount of money the Pentagon is pumping into hypersonics. Even the Russians expect this weapon system to be ranged at 5,500km. A US hypersonic triad of boost HGVs and cruise missiles are an inevitability at this point.
Sure but from what I see this is approaching Full Indian.

DF-17 has already been tested 5+ times. No bragging involved.

US used to never brag. They'd just do it and show the video.
 
