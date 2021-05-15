THE US NAVY FILMED SPHERICAL SHAPED UFOs

Minimum 14 targets.

Minimum 6ft in diameter - solid mass.

Varying speeds from 40 kts - 138 kts (46 mph - 158 mph).

Flight lasting longer than an hour.

Unknowns were illuminated.

Unable to discern origin, nor launch or landing points.

Unknown vehicles picked up on more than two types of RADAR.

Still images of this footage were included in the May 1st, 2020 UAPTF intelligence briefing that I have previously reported on.

It is noted in intelligence reports that the “spherical” craft appeared to be transmedium capable, and were observed descending into the water without destruction.

It is noted in intelligence reports that the “spherical” craft could not be found upon entry to the water - that a submarine was used in the search - and recovered nothing.

This footage is unclassified.

Craft remain officially - unidentified.

May 14, 2021

The US Navy photographed and filmed "spherical" shaped UFOs and advanced transmedium vehicles; here is some of that footage.

BACKGROUND

This footage was filmed in the CIC (Combat Information Center) of the USS Omaha on July 15th 2019 in a warning area off San Diego. This footage depicts a UAP event series that reached a crescendo with one of the unknown targets entering the water. No wreckage found. None of the unknown craft were recovered.

LOCATION OF SHIP

32°29'21.9"N 119°21'53.0"W (as seen on the left hand side of the SAFIRE FLIR display)

TIME OF EVENT (SUBMERSION)

11pm PST (6am GMT - indicated a day ahead on display)

DETAILS

TRANSCRIPTION:

05 "Took off, bookin' it."
:21 "Break, OMAHA, PINCKNEY, KIDD, RAFAEL PERALTA possibility to launch helo ASAP".
:28 "If it splashes you get a bearing and range."
:30 "Yes sir."
:32 "... keep going bro [inaudible]"
:33 [inaudible]
:36 "... it's windy as **** out there."
:42 "... got a lotta white water out there. Six foot swells."
:43 "Whoa, it's getting close."
:50 "We have, uh, 31 knots sustained wind topside, gust of 40 [knots]."
:56 "Whoa, it splashed!"
:57 "Splashed!"
:58 "Mark bearing and range."

SUMMARY

What's presented here is genuine UFO / UAP footage - evidence - with impressive provenance. These are images and video shot by our US Military - during a variety of UAP encounters. Incursions - by seemingly Advanced Transmedium Vehicles of unknown origin - interacting and observing our Navy's warships and fleet deployments in a restricted airspace. The Night Vision and FLIR technologies represented in this content, in this case, is tied into some of the most sophisticated weapon systems known to humankind. The evidence here must be differentiated from other UAP documentation - due to the context of capture alone. Collectively, this data drop represents a small section within a large mosaic of UAP awareness by our DoD. And its presence in a classified series of intelligence briefings - clearly demonstrates how the UAP subject is being viewed, pursued and handled by the United States defense industry.

It is my hope that these materials will be representative of a unique moment in modern history; a possible turning point towards the rational and transparent approach of investigating and exploring the mystery of the UFO Phenomenon. So here in an opportunity for anyone - and everyone - to go ahead and seek out the information for yourselves. We do not know what, if anything, the Navy or Pentagon might be willing to say about the USS Omaha incident, but we are confident the incident is a legitimate mystery and look forward to whatever information might be forthcoming.