The US/NATO is a far bigger threat to global peace and security than China

AgNoStiC MuSliM
Jul 11, 2007
Is China a bigger threat to world peace & stability than the US? Historical data suggests the real threat is in fact from the US.
Nuclear Weapons:
US+UK+France: 6,065 Nuclear Warheads
China: 350 Nuclear Warheads
Military Spending estimates 2021:
NATO: $1.17 Trillion (2.77% of GDP cumulative, US 3.7% of GDP)
China: $209 Billion (1.3% of GDP)
Military Interventions:
China: Korean War (1950), Vietnam War (1950)
US:
The above does not include British and French military interventions post World War 2. If someone wants to compile a list of those, it would be helpful.
