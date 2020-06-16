What's new

The US/NATO is a far bigger threat to global peace and security than China

AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
24,383
77
32,365
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Is China a bigger threat to world peace & stability than the US? Historical data suggests the real threat is in fact from the US.

Nuclear Weapons:

US+UK+France: 6,065 Nuclear Warheads
China: 350 Nuclear Warheads

Military Spending estimates 2021:

NATO: $1.17 Trillion (2.77% of GDP cumulative, US 3.7% of GDP)
China: $209 Billion (1.3% of GDP)

Military Interventions:

China: Korean War (1950), Vietnam War (1950)
US:
1623934867574.png


The above does not include British and French military interventions post World War 2. If someone wants to compile a list of those, it would be helpful.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Yankee-stani
"Strengthening America" Republican Study Committee US Congressional Strategy Document
Replies
1
Views
457
Yankee-stani
Yankee-stani
Dalit
America longing for a new project after Afghanistan
Replies
11
Views
1K
Nasr
Nasr
Yankee-stani
Can Russia (Or Iran) Survive Without China?
Replies
0
Views
486
Yankee-stani
Yankee-stani
The Eagle
‘Two-Plus-Two’ doesn’t make four for India & the US
Replies
4
Views
467
LASER1
LASER1
TaiShang
Trump Has a Grand Foreign Policy Strategy. It's to Usher in a Tripolar World
Replies
1
Views
478
PeaceGen
PeaceGen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom