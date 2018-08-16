The US Must End Its Brutal Sanctions Against Cuba, Not Intervene There As protests break out in Cuba, some politicians are calling for US intervention. That would be a disaster. The best thing the United States can do to help the Cuban people is lift its brutal, inhumane embargo.

USA again and again this time they committed human rights violation towards Cuban people.Please leave them alone. They did not bomb your world trade centers.They just embraces another system different from yours. You want to also dictate what color of underpants they wear??? Where is freedom that US fight for?