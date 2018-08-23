The US Must Build Saudi Arabia’s First Nuclear Reactors

Jose Bastos, left, of the IAEA’s Nuclear Infrastructure Development Section, hands over the INIR team’s preliminary draft report to Dr Khalid Al Sultan, President of King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (K.A.CARE), at the conclusion of the INIR mission in Riyadh on 24 July 2018. (Photo: K.A.CARE)

Saudi Arabia is well placed to finalize its plans for construction of its first nuclear power plant.