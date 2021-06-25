The US military exceeds China’s and Russia’s in every domain, everyday, 24/7: Gen Milley

Polestar 2 said: What do you expect the general to say?



We are lousy and others are better? Click to expand...

Polestar 2 said: What do you expect the general to say?



We are lousy and others are better? Click to expand...

As he said, He’s stating facts“I think that this budget provides us flexibility in granting the capabilities we need to support the operational concepts that will allow us to be not only competitive against any near peer, but actually dominant in that battlespace,” Austin said.DefSec Austin