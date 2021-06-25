What's new

The US military exceeds China’s and Russia’s in every domain, everyday, 24/7: Gen Milley

The committee’s ranking member, Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., has argued for a 3-5 percent increase over inflation for defense as what’s needed to deter China. He highlighted several items from the unfunded lists, including a hot-button, $1.7 billion Navy destroyer, as well as Milley’s recent Senate testimony that Russia and China combined spend more on defense than the U.S.


Still, Milley said he’d be most concerned if the Pentagon failed to advance in emerging technologies like hypersonic weapons and artificial intelligence. For now, the U.S. military is “exceeding China or Russia,” he said.

“We’re talking to more people just in this room right now: I don’t want China or Russia to ever think the United States military is not better than their military. We are ― in all domains, every day, 24/7. And that’s not just bragging, that’s fact,” Milley said.

https://www.defensenews.com/congres...-chiefs-tell-lawmakers-flat-budget-is-enough/
 
Polestar 2 said:
What do you expect the general to say?

We are lousy and others are better?
As he said, He’s stating facts :lol:
Polestar 2 said:
What do you expect the general to say?

We are lousy and others are better?
“I think that this budget provides us flexibility in granting the capabilities we need to support the operational concepts that will allow us to be not only competitive against any near peer, but actually dominant in that battlespace,” Austin said.

DefSec Austin
 
US never said this in 1950 when they had 40% global GDP.

US never said this in 1990 when they lost their primary superpower rival.

In contrast, North Korea says something like this every day.
 
F-22Raptor said:
Taliban kicked your butt...keep talking
 
