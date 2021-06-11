What's new

The US military can defeat a Chinese invasion of Taiwan: Gen. Milley

"I can assure you that we have the capabilities if there were political decisions made in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act," said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in response to the senator.


Milley told senators on Thursday taking Taiwan by force would be no easy feat for China's People Liberation Army.

"If you're talking about a military invasion in Taiwan, crossing the straits, the Taiwan straits with a sizable military force to seize an island the size of Taiwan against the military that they have, and the population that they have, that's an extraordinarily complex and difficult operation if, against an unopposed force, that's a very hard thing to do," Milley said.

But Hawley pushed the general on whether the US could militarily block an invasion of Taiwan if Taipei could not resist on its own.

"Yes," Milley replied.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/11/asia/us-military-focus-china-intl-hnk/index.html
 
Common sense prevails anywhere. No matter what your general has to say. He cant stop russia from annexing crimea.

How will USA interven? So with 11 aircraft carriers how r u going to stop a neighbouring country ?
 
Your logic is stupid. Milley is the top General of the US Armed Forces. He’s not a politician and has no ability to make political decisions.
 
general macarthur believed he could take over NK and venture into NE china to steal some land from the chinese too.
 
You don't tell ppl you can do it when you can really do it. Confident people just do it, the moment you need to explain yourself, it means you have no confidence.
 
