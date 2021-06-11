The US military can defeat a Chinese invasion of Taiwan: Gen. Milley

"I can assure you that we have the capabilities if there were political decisions made in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act," said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in response to the senator.Milley told senators on Thursday taking Taiwan by force would be no easy feat for China's People Liberation Army."If you're talking about a military invasion in Taiwan, crossing the straits, the Taiwan straits with a sizable military force to seize an island the size of Taiwan against the military that they have, and the population that they have, that's an extraordinarily complex and difficult operation if, against an unopposed force, that's a very hard thing to do," Milley said.