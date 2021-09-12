The US just got out of Afghanistan and it's already at risk of getting sucked into Pakistan's war

This is how it works if you study the pattern of all previous engagements....first a perception of "security threat" is created, then funding is provided to various "lifafa journalists" to disseminate opinion pieces enforcing the "already planned" kinetic actions to be carried out in future ... BUT this all can back fired IF the target establish the consensus and neutralize any threat to instigate security crisis. That is the reason all "enablers of piece" in the target region are first wiped out...