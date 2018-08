to be the first U.S. company to introduce mobile 5G service.” AT&T’s “millimeter wave mobile 5G trials are going well,” and AT&T is “on track to launch service in parts of 12 markets by the end of this year.”18AT&T’s launch of mobile 5G service will be the culmination of testing that began in2016 with an enterprise 5G trial in Austin in which AT&T used millimeter wave (“mmW”)technology to power a 5G network experience in a customer’s office.19 AT&T subsequentlyexpanded these pre-standards 5G mmW fixed wireless trials to three additional communities – South Bend, Kalamazoo, and Waco – where AT&T worked with residential, small business, and educational trial participants. 20 AT&T also created a 5G testbed in Austin where engineers could build and test creative solutions and run “stress tests” simulating real-world customer experiences before they are rolled out to customers.21 More recently, AT&T has tested standards-based mobile 5G, also in Austin.22 Through trials and testing, AT&T has “collected mountains of data and insights to comb through, obsess over and ultimately act on.”23 These trial learnings are guiding AT&T’s mobile 5G launch this year and will help ensure that AT&T is building a 5G network that is both real and reliable for everyone.24To support the massive data use that 5G will bring, AT&T is expanding its deployment ofsoftware-defined networking,25 as well as related elements like white box (replacing traditional proprietary routers inside cell towers with new hardware built around open standards that can be quickly upgraded via software)26 and Network AI (deploying open source software in AT&T’s centralized network cloud and in AT&T’s edge cloud).27 Having virtualized 55 percent of its network already, AT&T plans to reach 75 percent virtualization by 2020.28AT&T is also actively seeking to enhance further its 5G capabilities by acquiringadditional spectrum for its 5G build out through secondary market transactions and futureauctions. As AT&T has stated, “future wireless growth will increasingly depend on our abilityto offer innovative video and data services on a wireless network that has sufficient spectrum and capacity to support these innovations,” and “[w]e continue to invest significant capital in . . . obtaining additional spectrum that meets our long-term needs.”29