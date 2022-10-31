What's new

The US is reportedly prodding European allies to impose trade sanctions on China

Jennifer Sor
Oct. 31 2022

  • The US is reportedly prodding European allies to impose trade restrictions on China sources told Bloomberg.
  • Restrictions would be similar to export controls imposed on Russia, but European leaders are reportedly apprehensive about the measure.
  • But a National Security Council spokeswoman told Bloomberg that the US is not considering extending the Russia export controls to China.
The US is reportedly prodding European allies to impose trade sanctions on China by employing export controls that are similar to those currently being used against Russia, sources told Bloomberg.

Getting the European Union onboard would help the US with restrictions it already imposed on China, including those on sales of certain computer chips to Chinese companies.

But a National Security Council spokeswoman told Bloomberg that the US is not considering extending the Russia export controls to China and hasn't brought it up with Europeans.

The US Trade Representative meets with EU trade ministers on Monday, though it's not clear if export controls on China will be discussed.

EU officials have discussed becoming more independent from trade with China, but some leaders are reluctant to go along with the US, given that the situation is of a different nature than that of Russia, according to Bloomberg.

Still, other EU officials expressed openness to sanctioning goods to limit China's military and working with the US to impose anti-coercion and other trade-protective measures against non-market economies like China.

