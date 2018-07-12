'The US is on track to lose this trade war,' economist Stephen Roach says

The U.S.-China trade war has moved beyond rhetoric and into "live ammunition" territory, Yale University Senior Fellow Stephen Roach said.

He added that the U.S. was "on track to lose this trade war."

The Trump administration released a list of tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods earlier this week, although they have yet to take effect.

Other economists disagree