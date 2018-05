At least 10 people are dead after a 17-year-old student allegedly opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Texas this morning, sending students fleeing for their lives, the governor said.



Ten others were wounded, including a police officer who is in critical condition, officials said.

A teacher is among the dead, according to law enforcement officials.



Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting "one of the most heinous attacks that we've ever seen in the history of Texas schools."



At the Santa Fe Police Department, Pagourtzis gave a statement admitting to shooting multiple people inside the school with the intent of killing people, according to an probable cause affidavit.



Pagourtzis also allegedly stated during the interview that he did not shoot students he liked "so he could have his story told," the affidavit states.



There were no warning signs and the suspect doesn't have a criminal history, officials said.

