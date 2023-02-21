What's new

The US is demanding additional payment from Turkiye due to increased F-35 costs

The United States, which removed Turkiye from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program citing the S-400 procurement, argues that Turkiye should make additional payments due to its rising costs.

Turkiye, which was removed from the F-35 Program in September 2021, has been in contact with the US for a refund of the USD 1.4 billion it paid cash for the program. According to information obtained by journalist Ali Cinar, the US is demanding additional payments from Turkiye.

The reason for the US demanding additional payment from Turkiye is that Turkish companies involved in F-35 production have been excluded from the program due to the sanctions imposed on TR by the US, resulting in interruptions and cost increases in the F-35 supply chain.

ABD: "Maliyetler arttı, Türkiye F-35 için ek ödeme yapmalı"

S-400 tedarikini gerekçe göstererek Türkiye'yi F-35 Programı'ndan çıkartan ABD, artan maliyetleri sebebiyle Türkiye'nin ek ödeme yapması gerektiğini savunuyor.
They unilaterally excluded TR from the program, despite documentation that technically proved the claims to the contrary. They then continued to supply parts from Turkish companies for about 2 more years. Now, they are trying to issue an additional invoice because Turkiye wants its 1.4 billion dollars back.

Give me the jets?
No.
Give my money back?
No.

The JSF issue is starting to resemble the story of the Reşadiye class battleships.
 
Which clause in the contractual obligations are you referring to, can you share?
I asked the question because both countries would have had to have shown the legal basis for claims and actions done by both sides. Such deals are not made on just a handshake, you know.
 
US has no other way but to absorb the additional cost of the program.
In its study, the SSB even informed the counterpart in detail how much the cost of the program would increase. Of course, the experts who openly lied to the Congress about the relevant re-arrangement and said, "No problem, we will solve the problem in 6 months and there will be no cost increase" must be unreachable now.
 
I asked the question because both countries would have had to have shown the legal basis for claims and actions done by both sides. Such deals are not made on just a handshake, you know.
I am still waiting for the article no, on which base the relevant contractual obligation you mentioned in your first message. First you say something, and then you create a mystery in the form of 'you know not everything is public'.
 
I am still waiting for the article no, on which base the relevant contractual obligation you mentioned in your first message. First you say something based on the possibility that something speculative might actually happen, and then you create a mystery in the form of 'you know not everything is public'.
Like this? :D

In its study, the SSB even informed the counterpart in detail how much the cost of the program would increase. Of course, the experts who openly lied to the Congress about the relevant re-arrangement and said, "No problem, we will solve the problem in 6 months and there will be no cost increase" must be unreachable now.
Like I said, such deals have contracts, and within them are penalties for breaking them that both parties agree upon. US demands will have such a basis, I am sure. Nothing speculative about that at all.
 
Which country broke its contractual obligations in the context of the F-35 program?
Like this? :D



Like I said, such deals have contracts, and within them are penalties for breaking them that both parties agree upon. US demands will have such a basis, I am sure. Nothing speculative about that at all.
All these documentation and related contracts are available as open sources. This of course includes the US to authorize changes to the program. There is no debate here. I have asked you twice exactly what contractual obligations you are referring to and you avoid answering this. I'm trying to understand what we're arguing about.
 
Great. Please post up the basis upon which Turkey has demanded its money refunded. Thanks.
The request for reimbursement was not for funds spent on the JSF program, but for payments for the two confiscated aircraft and others in the production line. The US not only removed TR from the program, but also stopped the delivery of the aircraft that had been paid for. Turkish pilots were training on these planes, 2 of them had the Turkish air force roundel on them. As far as I understand, you are not even aware of the content of the subject yet.

edit: A summary of the handover ceremony is below. The jets were owned by the TAF.
120520180118298116607_2-41.jpg
 
The United States, which removed Turkiye from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program citing the S-400 procurement, argues that Turkiye should make additional payments due to its rising costs.

Turkiye, which was removed from the F-35 Program in September 2021, has been in contact with the US for a refund of the USD 1.4 billion it paid cash for the program. According to information obtained by journalist Ali Cinar, the US is demanding additional payments from Turkiye.

The reason for the US demanding additional payment from Turkiye is that Turkish companies involved in F-35 production have been excluded from the program due to the sanctions imposed on TR by the US, resulting in interruptions and cost increases in the F-35 supply chain.

www.savunmasanayist.com

ABD: "Maliyetler arttı, Türkiye F-35 için ek ödeme yapmalı"

S-400 tedarikini gerekçe göstererek Türkiye'yi F-35 Programı'ndan çıkartan ABD, artan maliyetleri sebebiyle Türkiye'nin ek ödeme yapması gerektiğini savunuyor.
www.savunmasanayist.com www.savunmasanayist.com

They unilaterally excluded TR from the program, despite documentation that technically proved the claims to the contrary. They then continued to supply parts from Turkish companies for about 2 more years. Now, they are trying to issue an additional invoice because Turkiye wants its 1.4 billion dollars back.

Give me the jets?
No.
Give my money back?
No.

The JSF issue is starting to resemble the story of the Reşadiye class battleships.
Lol wtf???? 🤣🤣🤣
 
As far as I understand, you are not even aware of the content of the subject yet.
This?

"The options for us are simple: we will either return to the (F-35) programme, get the planes, or they will refund our money. In this framework, using the money we paid for the F-35s for the modernisation of the F-16s is on the agenda," Bilgic said."

Sounds pretty clear what the issue is, but then we hear that USA has actually said that it is Turkey that owes it money by doing acts that have caused F-35 programs costs to go up, but it has offered updated F-16 jets as an alternative.






(sounds like a good movie is about to begin for me)


:pop:
 
This?

"The options for us are simple: we will either return to the (F-35) programme, get the planes, or they will refund our money. In this framework, using the money we paid for the F-35s for the modernisation of the F-16s is on the agenda," Bilgic said."

Sounds pretty clear what the issue is, but then we hear that USA has actually said that it is Turkey that owes it money by doing acts that have caused F-35 programs costs to go up, but it has offered updated F-16 jets as an alternative.






(sounds like a good movie is about to begin for me)


:pop:
I am sure that USA would have had the legal basis for making that demand.
There is no legal basis, and I'll be honest; even as a businessman, I would drop-kick the Americans for this stupid asking for money. Regardless of what Turkey does on the side by purchasing S-400, it was never part of the contract of the F-35 fighter program. It seems we have more incels coming into government than anything else.

.
 

