The US is demanding additional payment from Turkiye due to increased F-35 costs

ABD: "Maliyetler arttı, Türkiye F-35 için ek ödeme yapmalı" S-400 tedarikini gerekçe göstererek Türkiye'yi F-35 Programı'ndan çıkartan ABD, artan maliyetleri sebebiyle Türkiye'nin ek ödeme yapması gerektiğini savunuyor.

The United States, which removed Turkiye from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program citing the S-400 procurement, argues that Turkiye should make additional payments due to its rising costs.Turkiye, which was removed from the F-35 Program in September 2021, has been in contact with the US for a refund of the USD 1.4 billion it paid cash for the program. According to information obtained by journalist Ali Cinar, the US is demanding additional payments from Turkiye.The reason for the US demanding additional payment from Turkiye is that Turkish companies involved in F-35 production have been excluded from the program due to the sanctions imposed on TR by the US, resulting in interruptions and cost increases in the F-35 supply chain.They unilaterally excluded TR from the program, despite documentation that technically proved the claims to the contrary. They then continued to supply parts from Turkish companies for about 2 more years. Now, they are trying to issue an additional invoice because Turkiye wants its 1.4 billion dollars back.Give me the jets?No.Give my money back?No.The JSF issue is starting to resemble the story of the Reşadiye class battleships.