The U.S. is considering the acquisition of Ericsson to fight Huawei - The U.S. is considering the acquisition of Ericsson to fight Huawei. The U.S. needs new policies that will strengthen Huawei's competitors

This airticle is mentioning the US is considering the acquisition of Ericsson to fight Huawei.



How pathetic is that? Because they don't have 5G.



Not sure Ericsson is willing to sell. But that does not ensure 100% monopoly.



Cry baby cry. I am sick to hear Huawei Huawei everyday from US mass media.King of hegemon afraid of some cell phone company. My godness I am peeing on my pants mummy.