What's new

The US is considering the acquisition of Ericsson to fight Huawei

H

huckyang

FULL MEMBER
Apr 27, 2008
292
-4
314

The U.S. is considering the acquisition of Ericsson to fight Huawei -

The U.S. is considering the acquisition of Ericsson to fight Huawei. The U.S. needs new policies that will strengthen Huawei's competitors
www.google.com www.google.com

This airticle is mentioning the US is considering the acquisition of Ericsson to fight Huawei.

How pathetic is that? Because they don't have 5G.

Not sure Ericsson is willing to sell. But that does not ensure 100% monopoly.

US should offer to buy Huawei stake if they want to be communication King.
huckyang said:

The U.S. is considering the acquisition of Ericsson to fight Huawei -

The U.S. is considering the acquisition of Ericsson to fight Huawei. The U.S. needs new policies that will strengthen Huawei's competitors
www.google.com www.google.com

This airticle is mentioning the US is considering the acquisition of Ericsson to fight Huawei.

How pathetic is that? Because they don't have 5G.

Not sure Ericsson is willing to sell. But that does not ensure 100% monopoly.

US should offer to buy Huawei stake if they want to be communication King.
Click to expand...
Cry baby cry. I am sick to hear Huawei Huawei everyday from US mass media.
King of hegemon afraid of some cell phone company. My godness I am peeing on my pants mummy.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
19,780
-19
9,377
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Sweden will never grant approval. Ericsson is pretty much the only Swedish company that is still profitable.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Vimana1
HOW CHINA IS FLEXING ITS MUSCLES
Replies
0
Views
2K
Vimana1
Vimana1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom