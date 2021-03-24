The US is a first-world nation with a third-world rail system

Americans prioritize personal mobility, especially considering the way many of us live; in suburbs. Having said that, there is currently a bipartisan deal that will see $100 billion put into freight and passenger rail and a further $109 billion into public transportation. In a few weeks, when congress is back in session, we should see what happens with infrastructure.



If HSR is going to be built in the US, in any sustainable way, it will either be all private or a public private partnership. Like Texas central (Houston-Dallas) or Brightline West (LA-LV). California HSR looks like it won’t materialize unless the feds fund at least half of it.