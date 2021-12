‘The US is a cancer of the earth’: Olympic icon hails ‘holiday for world’ after Beijing boycott

One of the greatest biathletes ever

accusing America of causing "blood and trouble"

7 Dec, 2021 11:01Alexander Tikhonov has condemned the US © Maxim Zmeyev / Reutershas hailed the news that the US will be boycotting the Beijing Olympics,and claiming its absence will ensure a peaceful, scandal-free Games.Four-time Olympic champion Alexander Tikhonov has not held back following the announcement by the Biden administration on Monday that it will be conducting a diplomatic boycott of the Games in China in February.The US citedand human rights abuses targeting ethnic and religious minorities in China’s Xinjiang province as the key reasons for its absence of an ambassadorial presence at the Games, although its athletes will compete.six-time world champion Tikhonov insisted to RIA While numerous countries and dozens of campaigning groups are backing the US decision, other nations have said they will continue to consider whether they will follow suit in carrying out a boycott.Japan is one of those countries – and Tikhonov, 74, is not impressed at the prospect of their potential boycott.he asked.Russian president Vladimir Putin has said he plans to be at the opening ceremony at the invitation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.The Russian foreign ministry also criticized the decision long before it was confirmed, with a spokesperson describing the willingness of the US to carry out boycotts as aThe Russian Olympic Committee has called the moveand suggested that there is no provision in the Olympic Charter for boycotts.