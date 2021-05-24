The US imports 50.1 pct more from Vietnam in the first 4 months

Cool, good progress
We will probably reach $100b in US exports this year.
Did someone say trade war is bad?
US attractive to Vietnamese exporters | Business | Vietnam+ (VietnamPlus)
Vietnam’s exports to the US surged 50.1 percent in the first four months of this year, reaching 30.3 billion USD, making the latter the largest export market of the former, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has reported.
