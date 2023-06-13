beijingwalker
The US has spent millions on laser weapons, China has discovered that countering them only costs 1 euro

A new type of material has become an unexpected ally in the defense of the Asian country.
1 A new type of material has become an unexpected ally in the defense of the Asian country.
2 China, the scourge of the US army
A new type of material has become an unexpected ally in the defense of the Asian country. AI-created image of a laser light beam impacting a novel material.
A laser light beam may be the next step military industry. For decades, this type of light has been with us for less warlike purposes, and can be used for DIY tasks. We have told you about the best laser levels and the best laser meters. Now, since the US military is experimenting with its military use, it could have a filthiest enemy than they might have expected.
China, the scourge of the US armyThe news has been revealed recently. According to information published by the South China Morning Post, scientists from the eastern country would have been able to find a type of material capable of protecting the country’s weapons from the attack of the new laser weapons that the United States is deploying in recent months. And best of all, as an advantage against this type of attack, is that it is extremely cheap to manufacture.
According to this Chinese medium, the material would be a kind of resin which could be used for coat those weapons or items used in different scenarios warlike. Obviously, the first tests have been successful, maintaining the goals of intact lasers, after they have been exposed to 15 consecutive seconds of attack simulated, at a power that was around 500W per square centimetersuperior to the intensity necessary to be able to destroy a missile of a military nature.
During the experimentation, the research team chinese coated targets of the attack with 2.5 millimeters of a special phenol and boron resin, of which China is the country that produces the largest amount of this material per year, the figure being hundreds of thousands of tons. Furthermore, we are talking about a type of resin that has a cost from around 1 dollar per kilogram produced.
He Defense Department of the United States has been spent 1 billion dollars a year to create your next generation of laser weapons and it seems that they had not foreseen such a simple defense system. The resin, used to protect Chinese military hardware from external threats, is slightly modified by the team led by Gao Lihongfrom the Beijing Institute of Technology, but this ensures that:
This solution uses low cost raw materials, a simple manufacturing process and has a very high performance
