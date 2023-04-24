The US has seen 5 years’ worth of clean energy investments in just 9 months – here are the highlights​

The clean energy transition is racing ahead. American companies are making massive investments that are increasing American competitiveness and revitalizing the manufacturing sector.

But we cannot build a strong, modern, and resilient economy absent dramatic improvement in the permitting of new energy infrastructure.

The American private sector has the technology, resources, and workforce to build a clean energy economy and deliver affordable, reliable, clean power to American families and businesses.

Now we need Congress to create a permitting system that is equal to the challenge and designed to succeed.