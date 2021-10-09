The US has produced over 210+ private unicorn companies with $1B+ valuation in 2021 alone

Most of the innovation in US is not in hard sciences or engineering innovation rather in finance, social media and advertisement and this is reflected in the valuation of the biggest companies in US. Facebook is nothing but an ads and hate platform, Google is another ads platform, Amazon is retail, Tesla is not doing any earth shattering scientific innovation nor anything innovative that hasn't been done before. Apple is more or less a phone company.



None of these companies have any innovative solutions to solve real world issues and problem plaguing people, communities and countries at large.



The closest any of them came to solving the transportation issue was Elon Musk's dumb *** idea to reinvent subways but somehow make them infinitely more inefficient with his boring tunnel.