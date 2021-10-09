What's new

The US has produced over 210+ private unicorn companies with $1B+ valuation in 2021 alone

SaadH

Apr 22, 2021
Valuations are subjective and with unbridled printing of dollars in the past couple of years, a lot of money got thrown at these companies, some of them turn out like Theranos...
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SaadH said:
Valuations are subjective and with unbridled printing to dollars in the past couple of years, a lot money got thrown at these companies, some of them turn out like Theranos...
Of course not every single company will excel, but with 210+ unicorns, the US far exceeds every other country in the world. US innovation is healthy and vibrant.
 
SaadH

F-22Raptor said:
Of course not every single company will excel, but with 210+ unicorns, the US far exceeds every other country in the world. US innovation is healthy and vibrant.
Most of the innovation in US is not in hard sciences or engineering innovation rather in finance, social media and advertisement and this is reflected in the valuation of the biggest companies in US. Facebook is nothing but an ads and hate platform, Google is another ads platform, Amazon is retail, Tesla is not doing any earth shattering scientific innovation nor anything innovative that hasn't been done before. Apple is more or less a phone company.

None of these companies have any innovative solutions to solve real world issues and problem plaguing people, communities and countries at large.

The closest any of them came to solving the transportation issue was Elon Musk's dumb *** idea to reinvent subways but somehow make them infinitely more inefficient with his boring tunnel.
 
Globenim

Ah U.S. companies like Vox Media, infamous for innovative U.S. propaganda lies and advanced disinformation, recycling the same century old U.S. regime propaganda script for the hundredth time, funded primarily through money laundering schemes by the U.S. regime.

And Epic games, with its U.S. home advantage granted by U.S.A.'s innovative cangaroo court system comprehensively barring foreign publishers from effectively competing on the "free" U.S. market and forcing U.S. companies into the value chain and famous for selling the most popular Chinese developed games in the U.S.A.

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SaadH said:
Most of the innovation in US is not in hard sciences or engineering innovation rather in finance, social media and advertisement and this is reflected in the valuation of the biggest companies in US. Facebook is nothing but an ads and hate platform, Google is another ads platform, Amazon is retail, Tesla is not doing any earth shattering scientific innovation nor anything innovative that hasn't been done before. Apple is more or less a phone company.

None of these companies have any innovative solutions to solve real world issues and problem plaguing people, communities and countries at large.

The closest any of them came to solving the transportation issue was Elon Musk's dumb *** idea to reinvent subways but somehow make them infinitely more inefficient with his boring tunnel.
US scientists took home Nobel Prizes in Medicine, Physics, and Chemistry this week. So to say the US isn't innovating in the hard sciences is flat wrong. The US also spends tens of billions annually on core science research.


And SpaceX and Tesla are by far the world leaders in engineering and manufacturing innovation. Whats happening at Starbase Texas is simply unprecedented.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

SaadH said:
Most of the innovation in US is not in hard sciences or engineering innovation rather in finance, social media and advertisement and this is reflected in the valuation of the biggest companies in US. Facebook is nothing but an ads and hate platform, Google is another ads platform, Amazon is retail, Tesla is not doing any earth shattering scientific innovation nor anything innovative that hasn't been done before. Apple is more or less a phone company.

None of these companies have any innovative solutions to solve real world issues and problem plaguing people, communities and countries at large.

The closest any of them came to solving the transportation issue was Elon Musk's dumb *** idea to reinvent subways but somehow make them infinitely more inefficient with his boring tunnel.
Can you name some of the companies that have become successful worldwide in the last 10 years that meet your requirements? So we can scrutinize their worthiness?
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

SaadH said:
Most of the innovation in US is not in hard sciences or engineering innovation rather in finance, social media and advertisement and this is reflected in the valuation of the biggest companies in US. Facebook is nothing but an ads and hate platform, Google is another ads platform, Amazon is retail, Tesla is not doing any earth shattering scientific innovation nor anything innovative that hasn't been done before. Apple is more or less a phone company.

None of these companies have any innovative solutions to solve real world issues and problem plaguing people, communities and countries at large.

The closest any of them came to solving the transportation issue was Elon Musk's dumb *** idea to reinvent subways but somehow make them infinitely more inefficient with his boring tunnel.
Which Pakistani company should we invest in that is doing the leading edge technology?
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

The US government has issued excess 3 trillion money. Americans get covid19 relief funds, but they don't spend, but invest in the stock market. So these unicorns born in the U.S. stock market without products and income, do you think this is a good thing?
 
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

SaadH said:
Most of the innovation in US is not in hard sciences or engineering innovation rather in finance, social media and advertisement and this is reflected in the valuation of the biggest companies in US. Facebook is nothing but an ads and hate platform, Google is another ads platform, Amazon is retail, Tesla is not doing any earth shattering scientific innovation nor anything innovative that hasn't been done before. Apple is more or less a phone company.

None of these companies have any innovative solutions to solve real world issues and problem plaguing people, communities and countries at large.

The closest any of them came to solving the transportation issue was Elon Musk's dumb *** idea to reinvent subways but somehow make them infinitely more inefficient with his boring tunnel.
Innovation is done in research University supported by these huge companies through grants. For e.g Conco Phillips provide funding for research builds in my University, schlumberger provided money for research park with equipment. Aramco provided money for PhDs faculty and other research staff assigned issues under investigation. Once discovery is made, these companies use their own expertise to refine the innovation in their own way and then patent it.
 
