The US has produced over 210+ private unicorn companies with $1B+ valuation in 2021 alone

https://www.cbinsights.com/research-unicorn-companies
The US has produced over 210+ unicorn companies in 2021 alone. These are private companies with over $1B+ in valuation.
This proves, yet again, that the bulk of innovation and advancement is occurring in the United States.
