The US captured one of its most important military outposts from an enemy who didn't even know it was at war

In June 1898, the US Navy sailed to Guam to capture the island from the Spanish.



The Spanish, who didn't know they were fighting the US, surrendered the island without a fight.



Guam is still a US territory, and it now hosts some of the US's most important military bases.

